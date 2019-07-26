Bill Gates has a new favorite book that is 'optimistic and terrific'

Bill Gates reads about a book a week. And the self-made billionaire has a new favorite: "Blueprint" by Nicholas Christakis.

"It's an optimistic (and terrific) book that explores why humans have evolved to work together and cooperate," Gates tweeted earlier this week. Plus, it's "readable," he writes in a full book review on his blog.

The 2019 book concludes that humans have more in common than not. As Christakis puts it: "There is more that unites us than divides us," and "society is basically good."

The author's conclusions raise big questions, says Gates, "how we can leverage that commonality to get things done. Can we really get 7 billion people to work together and solve big problems like climate change? Are our similarities powerful enough to overcome the few differences we do have?"

While Christakis doesn't answer all of these questions, Gates notes, "he does imply that the answer is yes by showing that we have an innate capability and need to cooperate." And that's why it's such a hopeful read: "It's easy to feel down reading news headlines every day about how polarized we're becoming. 'Blueprint' is a refreshing reminder that, when people say we're all in this together, it's not just a platitude — it's evolution."