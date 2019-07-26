Skip Navigation
Airlines

British Airways to resume flights to Cairo on Friday

Key Points
  • British Airways will resume flights to Cairo following a suspension over security concerns, the airline told Reuters on Friday.
  • BA had suspended flights to Cairo on Saturday for seven days "as a security precaution" as it reviewed security at the Cairo airport.
A British Airways plane takes off from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.
Nicolas Economou | NurPhoto | Getty Images

British Airways, part of International Airlines Group, will resume flights to Cairo following a week-long suspension over security concerns, the airline said on Friday.

"Following a thorough assessment of the security arrangements, we are pleased that our service to and from Cairo will resume from Friday July 26", a British Airways spokeswoman said in an email.

No details were given about the airline's security review.

British Airways had suspended flights to Cairo on Saturday for seven days "as a security precaution" as it reviewed security at the Cairo airport.

An executive of Egypt's state-owned EgyptAir said earlier this week that British Airways' decision was "without a logical reason" while Egypt's aviation minister, Younis Al-Masry, also expressed "displeasure" at the decision.

Egypt's aviation ministry said on Sunday that British Airways took the move without consulting Egyptian authorities.

Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa AG also suspended flights to Cairo on Saturday but resumed them a day later.

Other airlines continued to operate flights to Cairo.