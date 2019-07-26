Facebook bans sales of alcohol and tobacco between users

T-Mobile and Sprint still face a lawsuit from 13 state attorneys general before the deal can close.Technologyread more
National Economic Council's Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.Economyread more
Demand for single-family rental homes is surging, and homebuilders are now stepping in, redesigning and reimagining the sector, and becoming landlords themselves.Real Estateread more
Pprosecutors have said Epstein — a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — worked and conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his...Politicsread more
It's an escalation of a problem that has plagued states and cities in the past year, including Atlanta, Baltimore, several cities in Florida, and others throughout the...Technologyread more
U.S. consumer spending, the biggest part of the economy, saved the day for the record-long expansion, but a big decline in business investments raised concerns about how much...Marketsread more
Disney is taking a huge risk on producing four sequels to "Avatar." However, under the careful watch of James Cameron, the potential reward outweighs the possibility of...Entertainmentread more
Two senior administration officials, who declined to be named, said the primary discussion at the meeting of trade principals was on ways to weaken the dollar.Marketsread more
President Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Apple will not be given any waivers or relief for Mac Pro parts built in China.Technologyread more
Growth decelerated in the second quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street thought, as tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department...Economyread more
Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.Technologyread more
All sales of alcohol and tobacco will no longer be allowed between users on Facebook and Instagram.
"We are updating our regulated goods policy to prohibit the sale of alcohol and tobacco products between private individuals on Facebook and Instagram. Our commerce policies already prohibit the sale of tobacco or alcohol in places like Marketplace but we're now extending this to organic content," a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Thursday.
Sazerac CEO Mark Brown accused Facebook, eBay and Craigslist of allowing private individuals to sell counterfeit bottles of the company's Pappy Van Winkle bourbon as well as empty bottles of the high-priced spirit that are later used by counterfeiters.
Illicit spirits, including counterfeits of brands and tainted mixtures, are a global health concern. The Costa Rican Health Ministry said alcohol tainted with methanol has caused the deaths of 20 people in Costa Rica since June. At least nine Americans have died in the Dominican Republic this year. Investigators have included counterfeit and tainted alcohol as possible causes.
Experts say the U.S. has a three-tiered distribution system for spirits, and those regulations help protect consumers from buying tainted alcohol.
"Craigslist, Facebook and eBay are enabling a bypass of our system and are introducing risk into the system that we are going to have a methanol, counterfeiting problem in the U.S.," Brown said in an interview aired on "Power Lunch."
CNBC was able to find multiple listings on each site from recent years for empty bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, Macallan scotch whisky, Louis XIII cognac and other high-end spirits.
Facebook said user sales of alcohol and tobacco are already prohibited in its Marketplace and other locations on the site.
eBay only allows the sale of alcohol by preapproved and licensed wine sellers. Craigslist did not respond to a request for comment.
The Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America held a briefing on illicit alcohol on Capitol Hill on Thursday. The WSWA said illicit alcohol costs spirits companies an estimated $45 billion to $50 billion a year in lost profits.