Here's how much money the winner of the Tour de France will take home

The 19th stage of the 106th Tour de France ended early on Friday, due to a hailstorm on the Col de l'Iseran and a landslide blocking a portion of the route.

But the 2019 race, which started in Brussels, Belgium, on July 6, is still set to finish in Paris on Sunday.

The rider who earns the coveted yellow jersey at the Champs-Élysées will bring home more than glory. The victory also comes with a decent chunk of prize money: A total of around €2.3 million (about $2.6 million) is up for grabs.

The winner of the final individual general classification will receive €500,000 (around $556,000), but it's customary for him to split the prize money with the rest of his team as a thank you for their support, Cycling Weekly reports.

Here's how much each of the top individual finishers will earn:

First place: €500,000 ($556,010)

€500,000 ($556,010) Second place: €200,000 ($222,400)

€200,000 ($222,400) Third place: €100,000 ($111,200)

€100,000 ($111,200) Fourth place: €70,000 ($77,840)

€70,000 ($77,840) Fifth place: €50,000 ($55,600)

€50,000 ($55,600) Sixth place: €23,000 ($25,580)

€23,000 ($25,580) Seventh place: €11,500 ($12,790)

€11,500 ($12,790) Eighth place: €7,600 ($8,450)

€7,600 ($8,450) Ninth place: €4,500 ($5,000)

€4,500 ($5,000) Tenth place: €3,800 ($4,230)

€3,800 ($4,230) Eleventh place: €3,000 ($3,340)

€3,000 ($3,340) Twelfth place: €2,700 ($3,000)

€2,700 ($3,000) Thirteenth place: €2,500 ($2,780)

€2,500 ($2,780) Fourteenth place: €2,100 ($2,340)

€2,100 ($2,340) Fifteenth place: €2,000 ($2,220)

€2,000 ($2,220) Sixteenth place: €1,500 ($1,670)

€1,500 ($1,670) Seventeenth place: €1,300 ($1,450)

€1,300 ($1,450) Eighteenth place: €1,200 ($1,330)

€1,200 ($1,330) Nineteenth place: €1,100 ($1,220)

The 20th through 160th finishers receive €1,000 (about $1,100) each.

Cyclists have other opportunities to earn even more prize money as well, including monetary rewards for best climber, most aggressive rider and best young rider. The winner of each of the race's 21 stages also receives €11,000 ($12,230).

