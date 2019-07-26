Lagarde will have 'very little' left to tackle any euro zone weakness, bank CEO says

The next European Central Bank (ECB) chief will have "very little" ammunition left to prop up the euro zone in times of economic stress, according to the CEO of Austrian banking group Erste. After five years of negative interest rates in the euro zone coupled with other monetary stimulus measures, there are concerns that the ECB is running out of tools. This could put the euro zone in a vulnerable situation as growth in the region remains dormant. "We are now present in a situation where the new governess of the ECB will take over on November 1 and will be in situation that she (President-elect Christine Lagarde) has very, very little that she can still do," Andreas Treichl told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore during a panel event at the Salzburg Summit on Friday. This is "because we already heard yesterday (that) we will, most likely in September, move down another 10 or 20 basis points, which will move the euro into even more negative territory," he added.

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on November 7, 2018. Roslan Rahman | AFP | Getty Images

ECB President Mario Draghi said Thursday that the euro zone still needs ample monetary stimulus and hinted that a package of measures will be announced in the near term. Such a package, according to Draghi, could include a rate cut before mid-2020. "The ECB has nothing left other than trying to move again into monetary easing and I think that is not good for the companies in Europe … It is a tax on the population in Western Europe, and this burden becomes extremely negative for the development of the European economy overall," Treichl added. Lower interest rates help companies that borrow in euros given that the loans become cheaper. However, lower rates can traditionally be bad for European companies that don't borrow in the single currency. They are also seen as bad for the region's banks as they cap the gains that these firms make when lending money, thus shrinking their margins.

We need a more concerted effort in Europe to bring ourselves forward. Marcus Wallenberg Chair of the SEB banking group