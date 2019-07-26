Louisiana declares state of emergency after cybercriminals attack school districts

T-Mobile and Sprint still face a lawsuit from 13 state attorneys general before the deal can close.Technologyread more
National Economic Council's Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.Economyread more
Demand for single-family rental homes is surging, and homebuilders are now stepping in, redesigning and reimagining the sector, and becoming landlords themselves.Real Estateread more
Pprosecutors have said Epstein — a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — worked and conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his...Politicsread more
It's an escalation of a problem that has plagued states and cities in the past year, including Atlanta, Baltimore, several cities in Florida, and others throughout the...Technologyread more
U.S. consumer spending, the biggest part of the economy, saved the day for the record-long expansion, but a big decline in business investments raised concerns about how much...Marketsread more
Disney is taking a huge risk on producing four sequels to "Avatar." However, under the careful watch of James Cameron, the potential reward outweighs the possibility of...Entertainmentread more
Two senior administration officials, who declined to be named, said the primary discussion at the meeting of trade principals was on ways to weaken the dollar.Marketsread more
President Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Apple will not be given any waivers or relief for Mac Pro parts built in China.Technologyread more
Growth decelerated in the second quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street thought, as tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department...Economyread more
Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.Technologyread more
In a first for Louisiana, the governor has declared a state of emergency over a cybersecurity issue after a series of attacks shut down phones and locked and encrypted data at three of the state's school districts.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared the emergency Wednesday. His office has said the threat is "ongoing."
It's an escalation of a problem that has plagued states and cities in the past year, including Atlanta, Baltimore, several cities in Florida, and others throughout the country. Cybercriminals have increasingly targeted state and local governments with ransomware tools – which infect an organization's computer networks and lock up critical files in exchange for a ransom payment.
Unlike most companies that have been hit by ransomware, and can handle ransomware attacks and transactions privately, states and municipalities are often forced to make their payments and woes public. The publicity around the attacks often forces governments to quickly pay up in order to get back online and keep their residents happy. This often forces a new and painful cycle that shows no signs of slowing down.
In Louisiana, the incidents have disrupted school districts in Sabine, Morehouse and Ouachita parishes in North Louisiana. Phones, files and computer equipment have been inaccessible. The districts have said federal law enforcement is helping with the issues.
"The Sabine Parish School System was hit with an electronic virus early Sunday morning," reads a statement on the school district's website. "This virus has disabled some of our technology systems and our central office phone system. The district staff reported this electronic viral attack to local law enforcement, state officials and the FBI. All available resources are being utilized to get the district systems back on line. An investigation involving local, state and federal law enforcement is ongoing at this time."
The emergency declaration allows Louisiana to access resources from the state's national guard, technology office, state police and other organizations, according to a statement from the governor's office.
Few states or cities have declared states of emergency over information technology problems, and only one agency – the Colorado Department of Transportation – has made such a declaration in the past, because of a ransomware attack.
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.