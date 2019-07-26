US futures higher as traders look ahead to GDP data

China is forging ahead with efforts to create a national social credit system. Some analysts doubt authorities can reach their goal.China Economyread more
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank said its second mega fund has a total expected contribution of $108 billion from partners including Microsoft, Apple and Foxconn, and that...Technologyread more
The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia slipped in Friday afternoon trade, amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could be less aggressive than expected with monetary policy when it meets next...Asia Marketsread more
Chinese authorities suspect U.S. package delivery company FedEx violated the law by not making shipments of goods from the tech company Huawei to their recipients, the Xinhua...Technologyread more
Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.Technologyread more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the demonstration of a "new-type tactical guided weapon" on Thursday as a warning to South Korean "warmongers" to stop importing...Asia Politicsread more
Starbucks raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast Thursday after more customers returned to cafes in the U.S. and China for pricier drinks.Restaurantsread more
The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.Politicsread more
Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.Technologyread more
U.S. stock index futures moved higher on Friday morning as traders digested corporate earnings, looked ahead to fresh data and weighed the possibility of a less dovish tone from the Federal Reserve next week.
At around 1:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 50 points and indicated a higher open of 30 points. The S&P 500 the Nasdaq were also seen higher.
Wall Street ended Thursday's session lower as investors considered the possibility that the Fed will not be as dovish as expected when it meets next week. This was on the back of strong economic data out on Thursday and comments from the European Central Bank that the risk of a recession in the region is low.
Traders are currently pricing a cut in rates by a quarter percentage point, not a half point, as some analysts had previously forecast ahead of the Fed's meeting.
On Friday, traders will be monitoring new economic data, with U.S. GDP (gross domestic product) figures due at 08:30 a.m. ET. It is expected to come in at 1.8%, according to economists surveyed in CNBC/Moody's Analytics Rapid Update.
On the earnings front, McDonald's and Twitter will be among the companies reporting Friday. Late Thursday, Amazon reported mixed results in its second-quarter earnings release and Alphabet reported earnings that beat estimates.