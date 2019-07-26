The best US cities for retirement

National Economic Council Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about any major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.Economyread more
President Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Apple will not be given any waivers or relief for Mac Pro parts built in China.Technologyread more
Growth decelerated in the second quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street thought, as tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department...Economyread more
Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.Technologyread more
Starbucks shares rose by more than 6% in early market trading today after a resounding earnings beat has analysts raising their estimates for the coffee chain.Restaurantsread more
Beyond Meat's nearly 800% run to new all-time highs has experts calling the stock a "no-touch" zone for investors.Trading Nationread more
Twitter reports strong user and advertising revenue growth for the quarter.Technologyread more
McDonald's says U.S. same-stores grew by 5.7% during the second quarter, thanks to promotions and tech-focused store upgrades.Restaurantsread more
Tesla posted its worst day in 10 months on Thursday following earnings, and two experts say there may be more pain ahead.Trading Nationread more
With Boeing suffering on the fundamental and technical sides, Todd Gordon offers a strategy.Trading Nationread more
The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.Politicsread more
Want to retire in the city with the most sunny days per year? Or one with no state or local sales tax?
A new list by SeniorAdvice.com — a housing referral service — ranks the best locations to spend your golden years. The site focused on mid-sized cities, since "most retirees prefer less-crowded places but still want a variety of resources available."
The site ranked the destinations by a number of factors: share of seniors in the area, available social activities, weather, senior communities, health-care quality, number of hospitals and pharmacies and, of course, cost of living.
Expect idyllic weather and beaches in Coral Springs — and no state income tax.
The city, less than a 30-minute drive from Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, is considered "one of the safest" nationwide, according to SeniorAdvice.com. It boasts more than 50 parks.
More than 10% of city residents are older than 65.
The Phoenix-area suburb has more sunny days per year than any other U.S. city, according to SeniorAdvice.com. The city offers lots of opportunities for golfing, parks and outdoor activities too.
There are six designated senior community centers in Glendale, where 11% of residents are over age 65.
Eugene is about an hour away from Oregon's coast, and more than 15% of the city's population is over 65, according to SeniorAdvice.com.
Expect Saturday markets, organic farms, festivals, museums and a plethora of higher education opportunities.
The city offers a half-dozen senior community centers and more than 50 senior living facilities.
Another perk: no state or local sales tax here.
Provo is located in north central Utah, and offers plenty of chances for recreational activities and museum trips.
And foodies take note: "Provo has outstanding cuisine ranging from casual eateries to award winning ethnic specialties," according to the site.
Seniors make up around 6% of Provo's population.
Cedar Rapids has more than 70 parks and offers low housing costs, according to SeniorAdvice.com.
The city is rich in culture, with the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, the National Czech & Slovak Museum, the Paramount Theatre, the African-American Historical Museum and the Iowa Cultural Corridor Alliance.
Seniors make up more than 14% of the population in the city.
More from Personal Finance:
Low interest rates could spur seniors to chase returns
What to do when hit with a surprise expense
3 retirement essentials that could keep more cash in your pocket