Trump targets China in call for World Trade Organization to reform 'developing' country status

Trump suggested he could slap tariffs on French wine in response to the country's digital services tax affecting U.S. tech companies.Politicsread more
T-Mobile and Sprint still face a lawsuit from 13 state attorneys general before the deal can close.Technologyread more
National Economic Council's Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.Economyread more
Climate scientists warn that Europe's infrastructure, like housing and railroads, must change to withstand upcoming challenges posed by extreme weather.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Nobody spends money on arms like the United States, and it shows in the bottom lines of the biggest defense contractors.Defenseread more
The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.Market Insiderread more
The IRS is in the process of sending letters to U.S. citizens who own virtual currency and potentially failed to pay the necessary taxes.Bitcoinread more
Amazon's second-quarter earnings results were a reminder of Bezos's longtime approach of valuing long-term growth over short-term profits.Technologyread more
Pprosecutors have said Epstein — a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — worked and conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his...Politicsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.Technologyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on the World Trade Organization on Friday to change how it designates what are developing countries, singling out China and other countries for unfairly getting preferential treatment.
Trump, in a memo, directed the United States Trade Representative to stop treating such countries as developing countries for the purpose of WTO membership if "substantial progress" toward reform had not been made within 90 days.