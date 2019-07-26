Trump targets China in call for World Trade Organization to reform 'developing' country status

Skip Navigation
Trump threatens French wine, says US will retaliate for tax on...

Trump suggested he could slap tariffs on French wine in response to the country's digital services tax affecting U.S. tech companies.

DOJ announces agreement on $26 billion merger between T-Mobile...

T-Mobile and Sprint still face a lawsuit from 13 state attorneys general before the deal can close.

Kudlow: 'I wouldn't expect any grand deal' on China

National Economic Council's Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.

Flight delays and railway fires: Scorching heatwave tests...

Climate scientists warn that Europe's infrastructure, like housing and railroads, must change to withstand upcoming challenges posed by extreme weather.

Here's how the top US defense companies did in Q2 earnings

Nobody spends money on arms like the United States, and it shows in the bottom lines of the biggest defense contractors.

Week Ahead: Fed to cut rates to protect economy even as most...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

The IRS is warning thousands of cryptocurrency holders to pay...

The IRS is in the process of sending letters to U.S. citizens who own virtual currency and potentially failed to pay the necessary taxes.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has kept the same message to Wall Street...

Amazon's second-quarter earnings results were a reminder of Bezos's longtime approach of valuing long-term growth over short-term profits.

Feds investigating 'uncharged individuals' in Jeffrey Epstein sex...

Pprosecutors have said Epstein — a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — worked and conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Twitter, Starbucks,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Apple lost the 5G battle, but it paid Intel $1 billion to win the...

Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.

Louisiana declares emergency after cybercriminals attack school...

It's an escalation of a problem that has plagued states and cities in the past year, including Atlanta, Baltimore, several cities in Florida, and others throughout the...

Trump targets China in call for World Trade Organization to reform 'developing' country status

Workers make auto parts at a workshop on June 27, 2019 in Hai'an, China.
Zhai Huiyong | VCG | Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on the World Trade Organization on Friday to change how it designates what are developing countries, singling out China and other countries for unfairly getting preferential treatment.

Trump, in a memo, directed the United States Trade Representative to stop treating such countries as developing countries for the purpose of WTO membership if "substantial progress" toward reform had not been made within 90 days.

Key Points
  • “China could stop them if they wanted, " said U.S. President Donald Trump.
  • On Sunday, protesters in Hong Kong surrounded China's main representative office in Hong Kong and defaced walls and signs.
  • For over two months, political tensions in Hong Kong have escalated over a proposed extradition bill that would allow those arrested in the territory to be sent to mainland China for trial. Hong Kong citizens were concerned that their civil rights could be slowly eroded under Beijing.
  • Beijing has not intervened directly so far.