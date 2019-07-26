It can cost over $66,000 to go to UC Berkeley—here's how much students actually pay

Going to a public university can be surprisingly expensive, especially for out-of-state students.

According to the College Board's 2018 Trends in College Pricing Report, during the 2018-2019 school year, published in‐state tuition and fees at public four‐year schools averaged $10,230, but out-of-state tuition and fees averaged $26,290.

This significant difference in cost for out-of-state and in-state students can be seen at some of the country's most respected public institutions.

The University of California, Berkeley, is the flagship school of the University of California system and is consistently ranked among the most prestigious public universities in the country. Located in Berkeley, California, near San Francisco, the university enrolls some 30,853 undergraduate students and is known for both its strong athletic and business programs.

The school clearly lays out the typical budget for undergraduate in-state students, indicating that the total cost of attendance for an in-state undergraduate student during the 2019-2020 school year is around $36,264, including $14,254 in tuition and fees, $17,220 for on-campus room and board, $1,876 for personal expenses, $1,644 for food, $870 for books and supplies and $400 for transportation.

But these costs are significantly higher for students who are not California residents. "Out-of-state residents add $29,754 in Nonresident Supplemental Tuition," reads the school's financial aid website. When this "Nonresident Supplemental Tuition" is added, the total cost for an out-of-state student can be as much as $66,018.