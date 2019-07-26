I may have banked up to $125 by filling out this Equifax claim in seconds — What are you waiting for?

A mobile phone open to the web site of credit bureau Equifax, with text on the website reading 'Equifax Cybersecurity Incident', providing steps for consumers to take following a security breach in 2017 that affected 143 million Americans.

I may have banked $125 Friday by taking less than a minute to fill out a claim form with Equifax, which has agreed to pay nearly $700 million to settle claims of a massive data breach at the consumer credit reporting agency in September 2017.

My editor at CNBC claimed $125 after I told him about it and he verified he was eligible.

He did so by first entering his last name and the last six digits of his Social Security number at this site here: Equifax Claim Verification.

So did four out of my fellow politics team members who sit within shouting distance of me in the newsroom (which is not a problem given how loud I am) — they each verified that they were among the more than 140 million people whose Equifax data was compromised.

As did an ever-growing number of other colleagues here at CNBC, including at least one who was highly skeptical that getting the $125 would be so painless.

In the hour or since I first took seriously the possibility of a claim, filed it and sent up a newsroom flare, at least $1,625 had been claimed from Equifax by my coworkers, and that number is sure to continue to grow.