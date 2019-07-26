Your first trade for Friday, July 26

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Twitter, Amazon,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insider

GDP slows to 2.1% in second-quarter but beats expectations thanks...

Growth decelerated in the second quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street thought, as tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department...

Economy

Apple lost the 5G battle, but it paid Intel $1 billion to win the...

Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.

Technology

Twitter shares surge after earnings report shows growth in daily...

Twitter reports strong user and advertising revenue growth for the quarter.

Technology

Trader shorts Boeing as Dow stock sees worst week since 737 Max...

With Boeing suffering on the fundamental and technical sides, Todd Gordon offers a strategy.

Trading Nation

McDonald's stock jumps as promotions boost US second-quarter...

McDonald's U.S. same-stores grew by 5.7% during the second quarter, thanks to promotions and tech-focused store upgrades.

Restaurants

This level is the line in the sand for Tesla, says expert

Tesla posted its worst day in 10 months on Thursday following earnings, and two experts say there may be more pain ahead.

Trading Nation

House passes two-year debt ceiling and budget deal, sending it to...

The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.

Politics

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Goldman Sachs, Bank of America,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday

Investing

SoftBank launches new $108 billion fund to invest in A.I.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank said its second mega fund has a total expected contribution of $108 billion from partners including Microsoft, Apple and Foxconn, and that...

Technology

Wall Street analysts stick with Amazon despite disappointing...

Wall Street analysts urge clients to buy Amazon on any weakness despite the company's disappointing second-quarter earnings report.

Markets

16 Marines arrested on human smuggling, drug charges

Eight other Marines were also questioned on alleged drug offenses unrelated to the arrests, the USMC said.

Politics

Fast Money

Your first trade for Friday, July 26

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:2501:25
Final Trades: TWTR, SBUX, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Intel.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Starbucks

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Twitter.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Nordstrom

Disclosure

