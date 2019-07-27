Trump calls Baltimore a 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess' in attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings

Skip Navigation
JB Straubel wasn't just Tesla CTO, he invented many of its core...

JB Straubel wasn't just CTO at Tesla, he was an inventor of its core technologies

Snap, Twitter and Amazon are cutting into Google-Facebook duopoly

Investors have a better sense of how the ad businesses of Amazon, Snap and Twitter stack up against the dominant players after the latest earnings reports.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has kept the same message to Wall Street...

Amazon's second-quarter earnings results were a reminder of Bezos's longtime approach of valuing long-term growth over short-term profits.

Boeing's 737 Max grounding is going on so long it will disrupt...

Southwest Airlines pulled its 737 Max planes out of its schedules until next year and deliveries are delayed.

Disney's remakes have made more than $7 billion globally since...

Including the first week of "Lion King's" box office run, Disney has made more than $7 billion in the last nine years from its reimaginings of its classic tales.

Meet the robots being put on duty to help solve America's...

The U.S. is facing a recycling crisis that is burying cities and towns in tens of millions of tons of garbage a day. Companies and municipalities are turning to AI-assisted...

Trump calls Baltimore a 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested...

Cummings, responding to Trump, said he has a "constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the executive brand" and has a "moral duty to fight for my constituents."

Trump says he 'might' put tariffs on French wine in response to...

Trump tweets that he has "always said American wine is better than French wine!"

Supreme Court allows Trump to use disputed military funds for...

The fight over border wall funding sparked the longest federal government shutdown in history.

Gold, silver and bitcoin—here's the most popular safety play with...

In 2019, investors are seeking safety in gold, silver and bitcoin, and with risks rising, traders have their clear favorites in their group.

As electric car production ramps up, a supply crunch for battery...

As car manufacturers ramp up production of electric cars, metals used to make the vehicles' batteries may face a supply crunch, according to a new report.

China's industrial profits fall in June, add to fears of slowdown

Profits earned by China's industrial firms fell 3.1% in June from a year earlier, reversing gains in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Trump calls Baltimore a 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess' in attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings

Spencer Kimball@spencekimball
Key Points
  • Cummings, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, challenged acting head of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan during a hearing last week on conditions at the southern border and children who have been separated from their parents.
  • Cummings, responding to Trump, said he has a "constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the executive branch" and has a "moral duty to fight for my constituents."
  • Trump has repeatedly lashed out members of Congress who are people of color. Earlier this month, he told progressive congresswomen who have been critical of his administration to "go back" where they came from.
U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) during a news conference to introduce H.R.1, the 'For the People Act,' on the U.S. Capitol on Friday, January 4, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Salwan Georges | The Washington Post | Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at Rep. Elijah Cummings, who has been fiercely critical of conditions in migrant detentions on the U.S. southern border.

Cummings, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, challenged acting head of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan during a hearing last week on conditions at the southern border and children who have been separated from their parents.

The congressman, who represents Maryland's 7th district, said he was beginning to wonder whether Homeland Security had an "empathy deficit" toward migrant families and their children. 

Trump called Cummings a "brutal bully" for criticizing Border Patrol. The president called Cummings' district in Baltimore a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" and "far worse and more dangerous" than the conditions at the southern border.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Trump's attacks as racist. 

Cummings, responding to Trump, said he has a "constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the executive branch" and has a "moral duty to fight for my constituents."

Homeland Security's own internal watchdog, in a report obtained by NBC News, found a border facility in El Paso was dangerously overcrowded and half of migrants were held in a parking lot. Overcrowding was so bad border agents were arming themselves against possible riots.

During a visit by Vice President Mike Pence to two border stations in Texas, migrants behind a chain link fence shouted "no shower, no shower!" to news crews.

Trump has repeatedly lashed out members of Congress who are people of color. Earlier this month, he told progressive congresswomen who have been critical of his administration to "go back" where they came from.

Though he didn't mention them by name in his original Twitter post, he was likely referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, who are women of color. Ocasio-Cortez, Presley and Tlaib were all born in the United States. Omar was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen when she was teenager.

During a rally in North Carolina, Trump continued to lash out at Omar and a crowd of his supporters chanted "send her back." The president later tried to distance himself from his supporters' chants.

Trump's verbal attacks against the congresswomen were condemned as xenophobic by House Speaker Pelosi. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also condemned Trump's comments. Republican members of Congress have largely come to the president's defense. 

In the wake of Trump's attacks on the congresswomen, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, introduced a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against the president, saying Trump's  "racist comments" have "legitimatized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

The Democratic-controlled House tabled that resolution in a 332-95 vote. 