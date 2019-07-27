Trump calls Baltimore a 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess' in attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings

U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) during a news conference to introduce H.R.1, the 'For the People Act,' on the U.S. Capitol on Friday, January 4, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at Rep. Elijah Cummings, who has been fiercely critical of conditions in migrant detentions on the U.S. southern border.

Cummings, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, challenged acting head of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan during a hearing last week on conditions at the southern border and children who have been separated from their parents.



The congressman, who represents Maryland's 7th district, said he was beginning to wonder whether Homeland Security had an "empathy deficit" toward migrant families and their children.



Trump called Cummings a "brutal bully" for criticizing Border Patrol. The president called Cummings' district in Baltimore a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" and "far worse and more dangerous" than the conditions at the southern border.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Trump's attacks as racist.



Cummings, responding to Trump, said he has a "constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the executive branch" and has a "moral duty to fight for my constituents."

Homeland Security's own internal watchdog, in a report obtained by NBC News, found a border facility in El Paso was dangerously overcrowded and half of migrants were held in a parking lot. Overcrowding was so bad border agents were arming themselves against possible riots.



During a visit by Vice President Mike Pence to two border stations in Texas, migrants behind a chain link fence shouted "no shower, no shower!" to news crews.



Trump has repeatedly lashed out members of Congress who are people of color. Earlier this month, he told progressive congresswomen who have been critical of his administration to "go back" where they came from.



Though he didn't mention them by name in his original Twitter post, he was likely referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, who are women of color. Ocasio-Cortez, Presley and Tlaib were all born in the United States. Omar was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen when she was teenager.

During a rally in North Carolina, Trump continued to lash out at Omar and a crowd of his supporters chanted "send her back." The president later tried to distance himself from his supporters' chants.



Trump's verbal attacks against the congresswomen were condemned as xenophobic by House Speaker Pelosi. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also condemned Trump's comments. Republican members of Congress have largely come to the president's defense.

In the wake of Trump's attacks on the congresswomen, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, introduced a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against the president, saying Trump's "racist comments" have "legitimatized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."



The Democratic-controlled House tabled that resolution in a 332-95 vote.