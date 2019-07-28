Trump 'richly deserves impeachment,' House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Passive investing boom could be causing a market bubble

Real estate and utilities are the two sectors that have benefited the most from the rise of passive investing vehicles including exchange-traded funds.

Investingread more

From private insurance to tariffs, here are the business issues...

The debate over the future of private insurance, the Republican tax cuts and tariffs and manufacturing are business topics that could come up.

2020 Electionsread more

Snap, Twitter and Amazon are cutting into Google-Facebook duopoly

Investors have a better sense of how the ad businesses of Amazon, Snap and Twitter stack up against the dominant players after the latest earnings reports.

Technologyread more

JB Straubel wasn't just Tesla CTO, he invented many of its core...

JB Straubel wasn't just CTO at Tesla, he was an inventor of its core technologies

Technologyread more

Boeing's 737 Max grounding is going on so long it will disrupt...

Southwest Airlines pulled its 737 Max planes out of its schedules until next year and deliveries are delayed.

Airlinesread more

Disney's remakes have made more than $7 billion globally since...

Including the first week of "Lion King's" box office run, Disney has made more than $7 billion in the last nine years from its reimaginings of its classic tales.

Entertainmentread more

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has kept the same message to Wall Street...

Amazon's second-quarter earnings results were a reminder of Bezos's longtime approach of valuing long-term growth over short-term profits.

Technologyread more

Trump says he 'might' put tariffs on French wine in response to...

Trump tweets that he has "always said American wine is better than French wine!"

Politicsread more

Supreme Court allows Trump to use disputed military funds for...

The fight over border wall funding sparked the longest federal government shutdown in history.

Politicsread more

Meet the robots being put on duty to help solve America's...

The U.S. is facing a recycling crisis that is burying cities and towns in tens of millions of tons of garbage a day. Companies and municipalities are turning to AI-assisted...

At Workread more

Gold, silver and bitcoin—here's the most popular safety play with...

In 2019, investors are seeking safety in gold, silver and bitcoin, and with risks rising, traders have their clear favorites in their group.

Futures Nowread more

As electric car production ramps up, a supply crunch for battery...

As car manufacturers ramp up production of electric cars, metals used to make the vehicles' batteries may face a supply crunch, according to a new report.

Metalsread more
Politics

Trump 'richly deserves impeachment,' House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler says

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump "richly deserves impeachment," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says.
  • Nadler also says that former special counsel Robert Mueller's recent hearings before Congress about his report on Russian election meddling represent an "inflection point."
  • Nadler's comments come amid a growing rift in the Democratic caucus, where party leaders have shown resistance to impeachment even as more than 100 members call for an impeachment inquiry.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) holds a news conference to discuss the Committee's oversight agenda following the Mueller Hearing in Washington, July 26, 2019.
Erin Scott | Reuters

President Donald Trump "richly deserves impeachment," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Sunday.

Nadler, D-N.Y., whose committee holds crucial powers in the impeachment process, also said that former special counsel Robert Mueller's recent hearings before Congress about his report on Russian election meddling represented an "inflection point."

The Judiciary Committee is gathering evidence as it weighs whether to recommend impeachment to the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. Asked about his own personal feelings on impeaching Trump, Nadler was unequivocal.

"My personal view is that he richly deserves impeachment," Nadler said of Trump on CNN's "State of the Union." "He has done many impeachable offenses. He's violated the law six ways from Sunday."

"But that's not the question. The question is, can we develop enough evidence to put before the American people?" he added.

Nadler's comments came amid a growing rift in the Democratic caucus, where party leaders have shown resistance to impeachment even as more than 100 members call for an impeachment inquiry.

Impeachment is usually an unpopular political move, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has argued that Trump himself is "goading" Democrats to try and impeach him in the middle of the 2020 presidential election. And even if Trump was impeached in the House, it's highly unlikely that the GOP-majority Senate would vote for his removal.

The House in mid-July easily shot down an impeachment resolution, which was put forward by Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green following Trump's attacks on four congresswomen that were slammed as being racist by his critics.

Pelosi said Friday, just before House members headed home for a six-week summer recess, that she is not trying to "run out the clock" on impeachment, and said the decision on whether the House takes that path will come in a "timely fashion."

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who has been one of Trump's top critics in Congress, expressed his own concerns about impeachment.

"I worry ... about taking the impeachment case to trial, losing that case, having the president acquitted and then having an adjudication that this conduct is not impeachable," Schiff said on "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

"There's not a simple answer here," he added.

Nadler has long been circumspect about whether his committee will recommend impeachment to the House. But Mueller's testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence panels this past week moved the needle, the committee leader argued on CNN.

"I think the hearing the other day was an inflection point because it showed quite clearly that the report did not exonerate the president, that it found that the Russian government tried to influence our campaign, they interfered in our election, they attacked our election," he said.

"The Trump campaign welcomed that assistance and cooperated with the Russian government in trying to affect the campaign, and then the president lied repeatedly to the American people and to investigators, and conducted a corrupt coverup with at least five criminally indictable acts of obstruction of justice," he continued.

"These are very serious offenses against the rule of law, and we now have to get further evidence and put it before the American people as we consider articles of impeachment in the committee."

Mueller's testimony Wednesday rarely went beyond the contents of his 448-page report on Russian interference, possible coordination between Trump's campaign and the Kremlin and possible obstruction of justice by Trump himself.

But he was willing to say that Trump can potentially be indicted after he leaves office, and he pushed back on Trump's assertion that the Russia probe was a "witch hunt" that exonerated him.