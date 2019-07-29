Canadian gold mine CEO: 'Gold blossoms' in a low-interest rate economy

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

If the Fed cuts rates, it could widen a growing rift within the...

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.

Market Insiderread more

Beyond Meat stock dives after announcing secondary share...

The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.

Food & Beverageread more

Companies are ramping up debt-funded share buybacks

For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.

Marketsread more

Elizabeth Warren wants to dramatically rewrite rules on...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...

Politicsread more

Surescripts escalates battle with Amazon PillPack over...

Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.

Technologyread more

Trump proposes requiring hospitals to publish prices negotiated...

The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.

Health and Scienceread more

Cramer: Get ready to buy these stocks as the market awaits a rate...

Your job is to sit tight and find high-quality stocks to stick with for as long as the underlying business stays strong, Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Beyond Meat, AK...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 29.

Market Insiderread more

Morgan Stanley: The Fed 'needs to cut 50 basis points' to stave...

Morgan Stanley's Chethan Ahya tells CNBC that he expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 50 basis points this week because of weak business investment in the...

The Fedread more

Wednesday debate promises sparks between Biden, Booker and Harris

Wednesday's Democratic primary debate could be a referendum on the civil rights records of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. With the black vote serving as a kingmaker...

Politicsread more

Uber cuts about 400 jobs from its marketing team

Uber is shrinking its marketing team as part of a restructuring that more closely combines marketing, communications and policy.

Technologyread more

KSM could help 9/11 families in Saudi lawsuit if death penalty...

KSM has been held for nearly 13 years at the U.S. military base in Guantanamo, Cuba, where he and four other accused al-Qaeda terrorists are charged with war crimes related to...

Politicsread more

Mad Money

Canadian gold mine CEO: 'Gold blossoms' in a low-interest rate economy

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "We're in a period now where gold blossoms when you have low real interest rates and negative — gold does well," Agnico Eagle Mines CEO Sean Boyd says.
  • "And then the inability of the industry to respond to a higher gold price is, I think, the key to get it going forward," he says.
  • "[Gold] will hit the all time highs of $1,900 to $2,000 because we're starting from a higher base than we did back in the late 90s," he says.

Gold is trading at levels it has not seen in years and could be on its way to reaching all-time highs in the near future, the  CEO of a Canadian miner told CNBC Monday.

Sean Boyd, the vice chairman and CEO of Agnico Eagle Mines, said the current state of interest and inflation rates creates a perfect environment for the industry. The price of gold broke above the $1,400 level last month for the first time since 2013 and is currently hovering in the $1,420 range.

"We're in a period now where gold blossoms when you have low real interest rates ... gold does well," Boyd said in an interview with "Mad Money's" Jim Cramer. "And then the inability of the industry to respond to a higher gold price is, I think, the key to get it going forward."

Agnico Eagle's share price, too, has reached its highest level in recent years. The stock, which bottomed out at about $32 in September, rose more than 1% to $71.54 on Monday. Gold traded below $1,200 in September, while the market was reaching record highs before a brutal sell-off kicked in.

"[Gold] will hit the all time highs of $1,900 to $2,000 because we're starting from a higher base than we did back in the late '90s," Boyd said.

During gold's years-long slump, Agnico made necessary investments to expand its operations, he said. The company launched commercial production at its new Meliadine mine in northern Canada in May and is gearing up to open its Amaruq facility in August.

Agnico is also investing in autonomous mining to improve production and safety at its sites, Boyd added. The move towards self-driving vehicles and equipment will make mining more efficient and keep costs down, he said.

Agnico expects to produce a total of 1.75 million ounces of gold in 2019.

"This year we'll set record gold production, but then we can continue to grow, but grow at a steady pace," Boyd said. "It's all about managing risk in this business 'cause you're dealing with nature."

Last week, Agnico said higher gold prices helped the company to top profit expectations in its second quarter report. The company recorded $526.6 million of revenue and 10 cents earnings per share, up from 1 cent the year prior.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com