Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Apple, UPS, Coca-Cola & more

Starbucks President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson is pictured at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Seattle, Washington on March 20, 2019.

"In a few recent cross-sector industry notes, we suggested investors "add lower" to SBUX as we believed peaking 3Q19 comps (based on unusually one-off-driven, easy year ago comparisons) would allow an easing in the share price. In fact, the opposite occurred with post-EPS performance propelling the stock up 9% – its biggest one-day gain since November 2, 2018 – and to levels well above even our $91 December 2020 price target. "

"Global consumer companies are enjoying a return to form in 2019 helped by a positive global consumer backdrop, rational pricing and easing commodity cost inflation. However, another element is easy comps as 2019 results cycle against 2017/2018's challenges when the sector's core fundamentals came under intense scrutiny. We believe that such issues have not been sufficiently addressed and as comps begin to toughen, sentiment may likely shift. Only those companies that can offer attractive and sustainable growth will merit premium valuations. We see The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo Inc as two such names and we are launching coverage on both with Overweight ratings. "

"The call here is really about the competitive intrusion of the third-party delivery aggregators, which we expect to increase in magnitude over the next two-to-three-year period, before it potentially levels off or gets better. Simply put, we believe the aggregators are a problem for DPZ because they enable a material increase in delivery supply availability of additional restaurant menu types outside of QSR Pizza, which, in turn, creates an increase in delivery choices for DPZ's existing customer base. "

"In the case of Dish , the present stock price implicitly assigns a $20bn value to a zero revenue wireless business, roughly a third of Sprint which has 42mm retail subs and a premium deal valuation. Also, Dish's capital structure is likely to undergo major changes to fund the venture which is likely to be dilutive for existing equity holders. Therefore, while the deal is a strategic positive and takes away downside risk, it is unlikely to create major upside for Dish equity holders. Consequently, we downgrade the stock to UW. "

"Now that UPS shares have run through our target price, we have to decide whether our earnings estimates are too low, our valuation is too conservative, or both. Given the company spoke on its earnings call of a challenging macro environment heading into year-end and that we believe its long-term initiatives will likely require extra investment in 2020 that could limit margin expansion and earnings growth next year, we are stepping to the sidelines with respect to the stock. "

