Biden, Booker and Harris expected to spar on criminal justice reform and race in Democratic debate

Sen. Kamala Harris (R) (D-CA) and former Vice President Joe Biden (L) speak as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) looks on during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

The 2020 Democratic primary is shaping up to be a referendum on race and criminal justice, at least as it pertains to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, currently leading the Democratic field of 2020 hopefuls, will likely square off with Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris regarding his record on civil rights and criminal justice during Wednesday night's debate in Detroit.

Booker and Harris are looking to put a dent in Biden's support among African-Americans before the early primary contests beginning next February. Black voters make up a large swath of the Democratic electorate, and Biden has a commanding lead in the key demographic. In 2016, black voters made up 24% of the Democratic primary electorate, a record.

The three candidates have publicly sparred with each other over their civil rights records in recent weeks. None of the candidates were available to comment for this article.