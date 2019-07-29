Cramer: Chipotle, which has nearly doubled this year, still has a "big runway"

Chipotle is continuing to turn things around — fueled by a strong earnings report last week, shares hit an all time high on Monday and are up 85% this year. Goldman Sachs sees more upside, naming Chipotle its favorite restaurant stock in a note on Monday.

Goldman initiated coverage of Chipotle with a "buy" rating and a $1,000 price target, currently the highest among Wall Street analysts. Goldman is betting on the company's innovations on the menu, in digital engagement and in delivery.

Digitalization is indeed key, said Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money, " when discussing the Goldman call on Monday's "Halftime Report. " Chipotle's digital sales nearly doubled last quarter as it rolled out a new loyalty program, and the company now offers delivery from 95% of locations through its partnership with DoorDash.

Chipotle isn't the only stock to benefit from a new CEO investing in digital innovation: in recent years, Starbucks' Kevin Johnson and McDonald's' Steve Easterbrook have turned those companies around as well. Cramer said approvingly, "These guys have all got digitalization. Why I like the Goldman call is the guy who is least far along is [Brian] Niccol at Chipotle. So there's a big runway." Niccol has been on the job for less time than Johnson or Easterbrook but has led the stock to a large percentage gain: 152% in the past 17 months.