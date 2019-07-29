Cramer Remix: Starbucks' stock is heating up with more room to run

Starbucks was able to engineer a top- and bottom-line beat in its latest quarterly report thanks to the moves that tech veteran and CEO Kevin Johnson made to line customers up for coffee, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

The ubiquitous coffee chain saw its stock price surge to nearly $100 after raising its full-year earnings and revenue outlook last week. Starbucks boosted its same-store sales growth to 6% in its most recent quarter from 1% the year prior, powered by its $7.15 billion deal with Nestle and aggressive stock buyback program, the "Mad Money" host said.

The stock is up more than 52% in 2019 and nearly 90% in the past 12 months.

"KJ, as he's known on the Street, recognized that if he could improve digital ordering, if he could solve the throughput problem, if he could make delivery happen, he could then orchestrate a magnificent turnaround, regardless of what the competition was up to," Cramer said of Johnson, the former CEO of Juniper Networks. "Johnson rolled out all sorts of new technology to make it easier for you to buy his coffee."

J.P. Morgan Chase is not as bullish about the odds of Starbucks' stock at these levels, however. The bank downgraded the equity to "neutral" from "overweight" on Monday. Analyst John Ivankoe noted its roughly 9% rally last Friday was "its biggest one-day gain since November 2" and that it exceeds the firm's $91 price target, CNBC reported.

Cramer, however, says "even after this move, with Kevin Johnson at the helm, I think the stock's got more room to run, although it did get downgraded by a couple of firms today."

