Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to dramatically rewrite the rules on negotiating trade deals

The Fed is about to cut rates for the first time since 2008 as...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

Pfizer will combine its off-patent drug business with Mylan

Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the new company and Mylan's shareholders would get 43%.

US-China trade talks resume with tempered expectations

Trade representatives from the U.S. and China will begin their first official in-person meeting since the G-20 truce, but neither side is showing any sense of urgency for a...

The stock market could be in for a 'VIXplosion,' says widely...

With stocks on the rise, a key Fed meeting approaching and the lowest-volume month of the year coming up, the market's fear gauge could be about to spike, says NorthmanTrader...

Boeing better get its 's--- together,' Ryanair CEO warns

Ryanair's CEO also warns investors about potential job cuts due the Boeing 737 Max grounding, now in its fifth month.

Experts worry that the census will again undercount kids younger...

Despite years of warnings, census experts worry it's likely that children younger than 5 will be undercounted again in next year's survey – and that could mean more difficulty...

Trump hits the Fed again, says 'small rate cut' this week is not...

President Trump lashes out at the Fed ahead of its July meeting, criticizing it for what he sees as overly restrictive interest rates.

Morgan Stanley: The S&P 500 will fail to break out for a third...

Despite the S&P 500 closing at an all-time high on Friday, the index's internals and fundamentals are too weak to maintain the rally, Morgan Stanley said Monday.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Apple, UPS,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Samsung's next big smartphone launch is coming next week — here's...

Samsung is expected to announce its new Galaxy Note 10 on Aug. 7 ahead of Apple's new iPhones in September.

How Domino's plans to fight the war against GrubHub and UberEats

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of the pizza chain Monday with a sell rating because of the threat of third-party delivery platforms.

Violence is escalating in Hong Kong. Here are three possible...

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.

Politics

Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to dramatically rewrite the rules on negotiating trade deals

John Harwood@johnjharwood
Key Points
  • Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America negotiates international trade agreements.
  • Complaining that existing procedures enrich multinational corporations at the expense of average workers, the Massachusetts senator argued that revised negotiating standards, increased public disclosure and expanded participation would produce fairer outcomes.
Democratic U.S. Presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren answers a questions during the Presidential candidate forum at the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Detroit, Michigan, July 24, 2019.
Rebecca Cook | Reuters

Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America negotiates international trade agreements.

Complaining that existing procedures enrich multinational corporations at the expense of average workers, the Massachusetts senator argued that revised negotiating standards, increased public disclosure and expanded participation would produce fairer outcomes. Warren called for the changes as part of her "economic patriotism" agenda, which also includes large tax increases on the wealthy, the breakup of major high-tech firms and a regulatory crackdown on Wall Street.

Major elements of Warren's trade proposal include:

  • Public disclosure of draft agreement texts throughout the negotiation process, not merely after a deal is reached and sent to Congress for a vote.
  • An expanded roster of advisory groups to U.S. negotiators beyond corporate and trade representatives to include a panel representing consumers, one representing rural areas and one for each region of the country.
  • Use of "fast-track" consideration by Congress, which requires an up-or-down vote without amendments, only when advisory groups unanimously endorse a trade deal as beneficial.
  • Higher labor, human rights and environmental standards for the countries the U.S. negotiates with as a condition of reaching a trade agreement.
  • A new "border carbon adjustment" tax on imported goods made by corporations that shift production to countries with weaker greenhouse gas emissions standards.
  • An end to "investor-state dispute settlement" arbitration that allows corporations to challenge laws enacted by countries on grounds that they violate trade deals the countries have signed.

"As president, I won't hand America's leverage to big corporations to use for their narrow purposes," Warren wrote in a Medium post outlining her plan. "I'll use it to create and defend good American jobs, raise wages and farm income, combat climate change, lower drug prices and raising living standards worldwide. We will engage in international trade - but on our terms and only when it benefits American families."

By upending the way the U.S. has struck trade deals in recent decades, Warren's plan would make striking new ones vastly more difficult if not impossible in an era defined by increasing global economic integration. It stands no chance of enactment in a divided Congress.

But offering it, as she prepares to take the debate stage opposite democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont helps fill out her self-portrait as an aggressive economic populist bent on a fundamental shift in American economic institutions. At the same time, it offers a fresh target for rivals such as former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris who have targeted their appeals to more moderate Democratic voters.