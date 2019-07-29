Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to dramatically rewrite the rules on negotiating trade deals

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.Market Insiderread more
Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the new company and Mylan's shareholders would get 43%.Pharmaceuticalsread more
Trade representatives from the U.S. and China will begin their first official in-person meeting since the G-20 truce, but neither side is showing any sense of urgency for a...Marketsread more
With stocks on the rise, a key Fed meeting approaching and the lowest-volume month of the year coming up, the market's fear gauge could be about to spike, says NorthmanTrader...Trading Nationread more
Ryanair's CEO also warns investors about potential job cuts due the Boeing 737 Max grounding, now in its fifth month.Airlinesread more
Despite years of warnings, census experts worry it's likely that children younger than 5 will be undercounted again in next year's survey – and that could mean more difficulty...Politicsread more
President Trump lashes out at the Fed ahead of its July meeting, criticizing it for what he sees as overly restrictive interest rates.US Economyread more
Despite the S&P 500 closing at an all-time high on Friday, the index's internals and fundamentals are too weak to maintain the rally, Morgan Stanley said Monday.Marketsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on MondayInvestingread more
Samsung is expected to announce its new Galaxy Note 10 on Aug. 7 ahead of Apple's new iPhones in September.Technologyread more
Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of the pizza chain Monday with a sell rating because of the threat of third-party delivery platforms.Restaurantsread more
Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America negotiates international trade agreements.
Complaining that existing procedures enrich multinational corporations at the expense of average workers, the Massachusetts senator argued that revised negotiating standards, increased public disclosure and expanded participation would produce fairer outcomes. Warren called for the changes as part of her "economic patriotism" agenda, which also includes large tax increases on the wealthy, the breakup of major high-tech firms and a regulatory crackdown on Wall Street.
Major elements of Warren's trade proposal include:
"As president, I won't hand America's leverage to big corporations to use for their narrow purposes," Warren wrote in a Medium post outlining her plan. "I'll use it to create and defend good American jobs, raise wages and farm income, combat climate change, lower drug prices and raising living standards worldwide. We will engage in international trade - but on our terms and only when it benefits American families."
By upending the way the U.S. has struck trade deals in recent decades, Warren's plan would make striking new ones vastly more difficult if not impossible in an era defined by increasing global economic integration. It stands no chance of enactment in a divided Congress.
But offering it, as she prepares to take the debate stage opposite democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont helps fill out her self-portrait as an aggressive economic populist bent on a fundamental shift in American economic institutions. At the same time, it offers a fresh target for rivals such as former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris who have targeted their appeals to more moderate Democratic voters.