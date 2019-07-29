Facebook warns investors that Libra digital currency may never see the light of day

Since its May initial public offering, the stock is up 775% and has drawn interest from short sellers.Food & Beverageread more
For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.Marketsread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...Politicsread more
It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.Technologyread more
Wednesday's Democratic primary debate could be a referendum on the civil rights records of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. With the black vote serving as a kingmaker...Politicsread more
Uber is shrinking its marketing team as part of a restructuring that more closely combines marketing, communications and policy.Technologyread more
McNeill came to Lyft from Tesla, where he served as president of global sales and services.Technologyread more
For investors looking to play the anticipated rate cut, here are the sectors that have done well in the past when the Federal Reserve embarked on easing cycles.Marketsread more
Wells Fargo's top stock strategist told clients that top US companies are warning investors about how the trade war is having on business.Marketsread more
Facebook said in its latest quarterly report that it can't guarantee Libra "will be made available in a timely manner, or at all."Technologyread more
Facebook reminded investors in its latest quarterly report that while it expects to launch its Libra digital currency in 2020, a number of factors could keep that from happening.
In the risk factors section of the report, Facebook said it recognizes the significance of the pushback that's come from lawmakers and regulators since the project was announced in June.
"Libra has drawn significant scrutiny from governments and regulators in multiple jurisdictions and we expect that scrutiny to continue," Facebook said in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In addition, market acceptance of such currency is subject to significant uncertainty. As such, there can be no assurance that Libra or our associated products and services will be made available in a timely manner, or at all. We do not have significant prior experience with digital currency or blockchain technology, which may adversely affect our ability to successfully develop and market these products and services.
David Marcus, who is spearheading the development of Libra and the Calibra digital wallet project at Facebook, has said the currency will be "a more efficient, low-cost and secure alternative" payment tool for people who can't afford to transfer money using traditional methods.
Since disclosing plans for Libra and Calibra last month, the company has faced criticism from public officials in the U.S. and abroad.
Earlier this month, Marcus testified before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee and was grilled by lawmakers during both sessions.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have also voiced their concerns with Libra, and similar reservations have been raised by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure.
In a statement to CNBC on Monday, a Facebook spokeswoman said that between now and the product's launch the company will be working openly with all of the concerned parties.
"We know that the journey to launching Libra will be a long one and that we cannot do this alone," the spokeswoman wrote. "Engaging with regulators, policymakers, and experts is critical to Libra's success. This was the whole reason that Facebook along with other members of the Libra Association shared our plans early."
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made similar comments on a call with analysts on Wednesday. A few years ago, the company "would have probably just showed up and tried to release a product on our own," he said.
"Now the approach on all of these fronts is to outline the ideas and the values that we think an eventual service should have, leave open a period of however long it takes to address regulators and different experts and constituents' questions about this and then figure out what the best way to move forward is," Zuckerberg said.
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off