US teen wins $3 million at video game tournament Fortnite World Cup

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.Market Insiderread more
Stocks in Asia mostly slipped in Monday morning trade as U.S.-China negotiations resume in Beijing later this week amid low expectations for a major breakthrough.Asia Marketsread more
The debate over the future of private insurance, the Republican tax cuts and tariffs and manufacturing are business topics that could come up.2020 Electionsread more
Trump said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace Coats.Politicsread more
Trump shouldn't be above the law, Rep. John Ratcliffe told Mueller, "but he damn sure shouldn't be below the law."Politicsread more
Global revenues from esports, or professional video game competitions, will hit $1.1 billion in 2019, up 27% since last year, thanks to ballooning revenues from advertising,...Gamingread more
The modern supply chain has been around with limited structural changes for more than 50 years. Heavy-lifting cargo drones could shake things up.Technologyread more
Investors have a better sense of how the ad businesses of Amazon, Snap and Twitter stack up against the dominant players after the latest earnings reports.Technologyread more
Real estate and utilities are the two sectors that have benefited the most from the rise of passive investing vehicles including exchange-traded funds.Investingread more
JB Straubel wasn't just CTO at Tesla, he was an inventor of its core technologiesTechnologyread more
The deal, expected to be announced Monday, will result in Pfizer shareholders owning most of the new company with Mylan's shareholders owning slightly more than 40%.Pharmaceuticalsread more
American teenager Kyle Giersdorf won $3 million on Sunday in New York after taking the top prize in a tournament for the popular online video game Fortnite.
Geirsdorf, 16, from Pennsylvania, was one of at least 100 players competing for $30 million in total prize money, as the booming popularity of video and online games has drawn top-dollar investments and fueled the emerging professional sport.
Global revenues from esports, or professional video game competitions, will hit $1.1 billion in 2019, up 27 percent since last year, thanks to ballooning revenues from advertising, sponsorship and media rights, according to a report released earlier this year.
Playing under the name "Bugha," Giersdorf won the solo finals portion of the Fortnite World Cup by scoring 59 points, 26 more than his nearest competitor "psalm," according to the Fortnite World Cup Leaderboard, posted on the game's website.
"Words can't even explain it. I'm just so happy," Giersdorf said in an interview at the event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, posted by organizers on Twitter. "Everything I've done, the grind, it's all paid off. It's just insane."
Giersdorf did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Launched in 2017, Fortnite's popularity has helped Epic Games reach a $15-billion-valuation last year. It competes with other games like Electronic Arts Inc's Apex Legends and Tencent Holdings' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.
Overall, the global video and electronic games market, excluding revenues from esports, will generate $152.1 billion in 2019, up 9.6% over last year, according to a report by gaming analytics firm Newzoo.