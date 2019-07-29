Samsung's next big smartphone launch is happening next week — here's what to expect

Samsung is expected to announce its new Galaxy Note 10 at a press conference in New York City on Aug. 7, about a month before Apple is expected to announce its new iPhones.

The Galaxy Note, popular for it "S Pen" stylus, has traditionally been Samsung's most powerful device, packed with all of the latest features that it can offer in a phone. The August launch gives it a chance to put its best foot forward before Apple. It's also a chance to recover some of the damage after the botched launch of the Galaxy Fold earlier this year. Samsung said last week that it has fixed the issues with the Galaxy Fold and will start selling it in September.

Rumors this year suggest the Note 10 will come in two or three variants, including a standard Galaxy Note 10, a larger Galaxy Note 10+ and a Galaxy Note 10 5G model that can connect to the faster wireless networks rolling out in the U.S.

That's important, since Samsung has traditionally launched just one model of the Note each year. With a couple of versions of the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung is effectively refreshing its flagship phone portfolio twice a year: Once in the spring with the Galaxy S models and again in the fall with the Galaxy Note.

Here's what we're expecting Samsung to announce next week.