Heineken half-year profit misses on higher costs

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.China Politicsread more
The European Commission will remove some market access rights from five countries this week in a move that could affect the UK after Brexit, the Financial Times reported.Europe Economyread more
Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she supports a 25-basis-point cut in the U.S. benchmark interest rate due to a weaker global economy.Economyread more
The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.Market Insiderread more
Stocks in Asia mostly slipped on Monday as investors awaited the resumption of U.S.-China negotiations in Beijing this week amid low expectations for a major breakthrough.Asia Marketsread more
Snapask's on-demand tutoring app matches students with qualified tutors for one-on-one question-and-answer sessions.Start-upsread more
The debate over the future of private insurance, the Republican tax cuts and tariffs and manufacturing are business topics that could come up.2020 Electionsread more
Trump said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace Coats.Politicsread more
Police and ambulances raced to a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday, and video posted on social media showed people at the event running for cover as shots...Crimeread more
The former German defense chief told CNBC Friday that it may be impossible for his country to meet NATO spending targets.Politicsread more
Trump shouldn't be above the law, Rep. John Ratcliffe told Mueller, "but he damn sure shouldn't be below the law."Politicsread more
Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, missed estimates for first-half profit on Monday, as rising input costs offset higher beer sales.
The Dutch maker of Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager, maintained its full-year forecast that operating profit before one-offs would increase by a mid-single-digit percentage.
For the first half of the year, operating profit grew by just 0.3% on a like-for-like basis to 1.78 billion euros ($1.98 billion), missing analysts' estimate of 1.92 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.