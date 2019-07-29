Heineken half-year profit misses on higher costs

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Violence is escalating in Hong Kong. Here are three possible...

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.

China Politicsread more

The EU is reportedly stripping 5 countries of some market access...

The European Commission will remove some market access rights from five countries this week in a move that could affect the UK after Brexit, the Financial Times reported.

Europe Economyread more

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen says she's in favor of an interest...

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she supports a 25-basis-point cut in the U.S. benchmark interest rate due to a weaker global economy.

Economyread more

The Fed is about to cut rates for the first time since 2008 as...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

Market Insiderread more

Asia stocks mostly decline with US-China trade talks set to...

Stocks in Asia mostly slipped on Monday as investors awaited the resumption of U.S.-China negotiations in Beijing this week amid low expectations for a major breakthrough.

Asia Marketsread more

This entrepreneur is educating millions with his 'Uber for...

Snapask's on-demand tutoring app matches students with qualified tutors for one-on-one question-and-answer sessions.

Start-upsread more

From private insurance to tariffs, here are the business issues...

The debate over the future of private insurance, the Republican tax cuts and tariffs and manufacturing are business topics that could come up.

2020 Electionsread more

Intelligence Director Dan Coats is leaving office after clashing...

Trump said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace Coats.

Politicsread more

Four dead, including suspected gunman, in shooting at California...

Police and ambulances raced to a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday, and video posted on social media showed people at the event running for cover as shots...

Crimeread more

Ex-German defense chief questions calls for increased NATO spend

The former German defense chief told CNBC Friday that it may be impossible for his country to meet NATO spending targets.

Politicsread more

Trump's nominee for intel chief John Ratcliffe accused Mueller of...

Trump shouldn't be above the law, Rep. John Ratcliffe told Mueller, "but he damn sure shouldn't be below the law."

Politicsread more

US teen wins $3 million at video game tournament Fortnite World...

Global revenues from esports, or professional video game competitions, will hit $1.1 billion in 2019, up 27% since last year, thanks to ballooning revenues from advertising,...

Gamingread more
Earnings

Heineken half-year profit misses on higher costs

Key Points
  • For the first half of the year, operating profit grew by just 0.3% on a like-for-like basis to 1.78 billion euros ($1.98 billion), missing analysts' estimate of 1.92 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
An employee checks a Heineken beer bottle on a packaging conveyor at the Heineken NV brewery in Zoeterwoude, Netherlands.
Jasper Juinen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, missed estimates for first-half profit on Monday, as rising input costs offset higher beer sales.

The Dutch maker of Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager, maintained its full-year forecast that operating profit before one-offs would increase by a mid-single-digit percentage.

For the first half of the year, operating profit grew by just 0.3% on a like-for-like basis to 1.78 billion euros ($1.98 billion), missing analysts' estimate of 1.92 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.