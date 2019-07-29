Hong Kong protests not yet causing 'big movement of money' to Singapore, says bank CEO

Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Group, at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore, on Sept. 14, 2017.

The suggestion that Singapore could benefit from ongoing protests in Hong Kong may have been "overstated," according to the head of Southeast Asia's largest bank.

Singapore — a tiny Southeast Asian country — and Hong Kong are often seen as competitors for the title of Asia's premier financial center. The demonstrations in Hong Kong have ignited concerns about the city's reputation, with several reports saying the rich have started to move funds to Singapore.

But Piyush Gupta, the chief executive of Singaporean bank DBS, said Monday such fund flows are only happening "at the margin."

"We're certainly not seeing any big movement of money from Hong Kong to Singapore at this point in time. In my experience, these big shifts don't happen unless there's a massive regime change which we don't foresee happening in Hong Kong," Gupta told CNBC's Tanvir Gill.

"Hong Kong is a very credible and viable financial center and so, at this point in time, I think all of the focus on Singapore benefiting at Hong Kong's expense is perhaps overstated," he added.