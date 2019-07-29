How Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to increase Social Security benefits

"We should be increasing, not decreasing, Social Security," Biden said at a recent AARP Iowa forum. "It's within our capacity to do so."

When former vice president Joe Biden recently announced his plans for older Americans, he joined his fellow Democratic presidential candidates in calling for the expansion of Social Security.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during the National Education Association (NEA) #StrongPublicSchools Presidential Forum in Houston, Texas, U.S, on Friday, July 5, 2019

Biden is currently the lead candidate among Democratic primary voters, according to a July 22 poll from Morning Consult. Biden tops the list with 33%, followed by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with 18%; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., with 14%; and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at 13%.

Biden's campaign calls for making Social Security solvent. Currently, the program's trust funds are expected to be depleted in 2035, at which point it will pay just 80% of promised benefits. His campaign also calls for preventing any cuts to retirees who are receiving benefits.

To achieve those goals, Biden's plan calls for raising taxes on the wealthy by "asking Americans with especially high wages to pay the same taxes on those earnings that middle-class families pay."

Notably, the plan specifically rejects proposals to privatize the program or introduce means testing, whereby benefits would only be provided to individuals below a certain level of income or wealth.

More from Personal Finance:

Where presidential candidates stand on Social Security

Warren's student debt plan would help 45 million students

Social Security trust fund could be depleted by 2035

Biden's plan would improve benefits for individuals in several key ways.

It calls for increasing payments to individuals who have been receiving retirement benefits for at least 20 years. The idea is aimed at protecting those older individuals against having to deplete their savings.

Biden's plan would also set a minimum benefit so that all workers who put in 30 years of work would be guaranteed a benefit equal to at least 125% of the federal poverty level.

The plan would also increase survivor benefits for widows and widowers by about 20% more per month. Surviving spouses currently receive 100% of a deceased worker's benefit as long as they are at full retirement age or older. But many individuals take those benefits before their full retirement age, which reduces their Social Security checks. Plus, if the spouse who died was receiving reduced benefits, the survivors benefit is based on that amount, and therefore also reduced.