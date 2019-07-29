Skip Navigation
Airlines

Boeing better get its 's--- together,' Ryanair CEO warns as 737 Max grounding drags on

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Ryanair warns investors about potential job cuts and other challenges stemming from 737 Max grounding.
  • Boeing's best-selling 737 Max planes were grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes.
  • Boeing has paused deliveries amid the grounding, forcing airline customers to cut growth plans.
Michael O'Leary, CEO of RyanAir.
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary warned on Monday that the prolonged grounding of the Boeing 737 Max could lead to job cuts and other challenges for the low-cost airline.

Boeing has paused deliveries of the jets, meaning airlines like European budget carrier Ryanair, cannot grow their operations as they had hoped. Regulators have not said when they will allow the planes to fly again. Ryanair executives expected 58 of the planes for the summer of 2020, O'Leary said on an earnings call.

"It may well move to 20, it could move to 10, and it could well move to zero if Boeing don't get their s--- together pretty quickly with the regulator," O'Leary said.

Airlines including European budget carrier Ryanair are grappling with lost revenue since the fuel-efficient Boeing jetliners were grounded in mid-March following the second of two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

Ryanair isn't the only airline concerned about the grounding, now in its fifth month, spilling into next year. Southwest Airlines, which operates an all-Boeing 737 fleet, said last week it plans to take its new Max planes out of its schedule until early January.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary sounds off on Boeing 737 Max grounding
