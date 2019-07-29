Senate fails to override Trump veto of bill stopping Saudi weapons sales

Skip Navigation
If the Fed cuts rates, it could widen a growing rift within the...

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.

Beyond Meat stock dives after announcing secondary share...

The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.

Companies are ramping up debt-funded share buybacks

For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.

Elizabeth Warren wants to dramatically rewrite rules on...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...

Surescripts escalates battle with Amazon PillPack over...

Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.

Trump proposes requiring hospitals to publish prices negotiated...

The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.

Asia markets set to trade higher ahead of trade talks, central...

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Tuesday as investors await developments from U.S.-China trade talks this week in Shanghai as well as monetary policy...

Cramer: Get ready to buy these stocks as the market awaits a rate...

Your job is to sit tight and find high-quality stocks to stick with for as long as the underlying business stays strong, Jim Cramer says.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Beyond Meat, AK...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 29.

Morgan Stanley: The Fed 'needs to cut 50 basis points' to stave...

Morgan Stanley's Chethan Ahya tells CNBC that he expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 50 basis points this week because of weak business investment in the...

Wednesday debate promises sparks between Biden, Booker and Harris

Wednesday's Democratic primary debate could be a referendum on the civil rights records of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. With the black vote serving as a kingmaker...

Uber cuts about 400 jobs from its marketing team

Uber is shrinking its marketing team as part of a restructuring that more closely combines marketing, communications and policy.

Politics

Senate fails to override Trump veto of bill stopping Saudi weapons sales

Key Points
  • By a vote of 45-40, the Senate fell short of the two-thirds votes needed to overturn a presidential veto.
  • Five of the chamber's 53 Republicans voted to override the Republican president. Fifteen senators did not vote.
President Donald Trump pumps his fist during a signing ceremony for the "Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, July 29, 2019.
Carlos Barria | Reuters

The U.S. Senate on Monday failed to override President Donald Trump's veto of legislation passed by Congress that would have blocked the sale of certain weapons to Saudi Arabia.

By a vote of 45-40, the Senate fell short of the two-thirds votes needed to overturn a presidential veto. Five of the chamber's 53 Republicans voted to override the Republican president. Fifteen senators did not vote.

The Senate was also set to vote on Monday on two more veto overrides of legislation blocking weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

In May, the Trump administration announced that it would go ahead with more than $8 billion in military sales, sidestepping a congressional review process.

VIDEO3:2603:26
Mike Pompeo: Negotiating with Saudi Arabia on nuclear capabilities
Capital Connection

The legislation would have blocked the sale of Raytheon Co precision-guided munitions and related equipment.

Congress' effort was aimed at attempting to pressure the Saudi government to improve its human rights record and to do more to avoid civilian casualties in a war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and the UAE lead an air campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Congressional sentiment toward Saudi Arabia worsened after the murder of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, at a Saudi consulate in Turkey last year.

Trump has argued that cutting off the Saudi weapons sales would weaken U.S. relations with a longtime ally and hurt U.S. competitiveness.