Senate fails to override Trump veto of bill stopping Saudi weapons sales

President Donald Trump pumps his fist during a signing ceremony for the "Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, July 29, 2019.

The U.S. Senate on Monday failed to override President Donald Trump's veto of legislation passed by Congress that would have blocked the sale of certain weapons to Saudi Arabia.

By a vote of 45-40, the Senate fell short of the two-thirds votes needed to overturn a presidential veto. Five of the chamber's 53 Republicans voted to override the Republican president. Fifteen senators did not vote.

The Senate was also set to vote on Monday on two more veto overrides of legislation blocking weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

In May, the Trump administration announced that it would go ahead with more than $8 billion in military sales, sidestepping a congressional review process.