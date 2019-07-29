Senate fails to override Trump veto of bill stopping Saudi weapons sales

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.Food & Beverageread more
For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.Marketsread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...Politicsread more
Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.Technologyread more
The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.Health and Scienceread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Tuesday as investors await developments from U.S.-China trade talks this week in Shanghai as well as monetary policy...Asia Marketsread more
Your job is to sit tight and find high-quality stocks to stick with for as long as the underlying business stays strong, Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 29.Market Insiderread more
Morgan Stanley's Chethan Ahya tells CNBC that he expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 50 basis points this week because of weak business investment in the...The Fedread more
Wednesday's Democratic primary debate could be a referendum on the civil rights records of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. With the black vote serving as a kingmaker...Politicsread more
The U.S. Senate on Monday failed to override President Donald Trump's veto of legislation passed by Congress that would have blocked the sale of certain weapons to Saudi Arabia.
By a vote of 45-40, the Senate fell short of the two-thirds votes needed to overturn a presidential veto. Five of the chamber's 53 Republicans voted to override the Republican president. Fifteen senators did not vote.
The Senate was also set to vote on Monday on two more veto overrides of legislation blocking weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.
In May, the Trump administration announced that it would go ahead with more than $8 billion in military sales, sidestepping a congressional review process.
The legislation would have blocked the sale of Raytheon Co precision-guided munitions and related equipment.
Congress' effort was aimed at attempting to pressure the Saudi government to improve its human rights record and to do more to avoid civilian casualties in a war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and the UAE lead an air campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Congressional sentiment toward Saudi Arabia worsened after the murder of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, at a Saudi consulate in Turkey last year.
Trump has argued that cutting off the Saudi weapons sales would weaken U.S. relations with a longtime ally and hurt U.S. competitiveness.