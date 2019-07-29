Four dead, including suspected gunman, in shooting at California garlic festival

Police stay focused on a target after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California on July 28, 2019.

Police and ambulances raced to a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday, with four people reported dead and 15 injured, and video posted on social media showing people at the event running for cover as shots rang out.

Scott Smithee, Gilroy's chief of police, said the four dead included the suspected gunman.

The shooting took place on the last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual three-day event south of San Jose, where the gunman appeared to have cut through the fence to get into the festival, according to Smithee, who added that there may be one accomplice.

Aerial footage showed the festival grounds apparently deserted but with many emergency and police vehicles on surrounding streets and police in bullet-proof gear.

Footage uploaded to social media appeared to show festival attendees scattering in fear and confusion as loud popping sounds could be heard in the background.

"What's going on?" a woman can be heard asking on one video. "Who'd shoot up a garlic festival?"

California Governor Gavin Newsom said his office was monitoring the situation closely. "This is nothing short of horrific," Newsom wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday night following the reported shooting, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: "Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!"