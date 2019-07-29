Trump hits the Fed again, says 'small rate cut' is not enough this week

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Pfizer, Mylan,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

The Fed is about to cut rates for the first time since 2008 as...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

Market Insiderread more

Pfizer will combine its off-patent drug business with Mylan

Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the new company and Mylan's shareholders would get 43%.

Pharmaceuticalsread more

US-China trade talks resume with tempered expectations

Trade representatives from the U.S. and China will begin their first official in-person meeting since the G-20 truce, but neither side is showing any sense of urgency for a...

Marketsread more

The stock market could be in for a 'VIXplosion,' says widely...

With stocks on the rise, a key Fed meeting approaching and the lowest-volume month of the year coming up, the market's fear gauge could be about to spike, says NorthmanTrader...

Trading Nationread more

Boeing better get its 's--- together,' Ryanair CEO warns

Ryanair's CEO also warns investors about potential job cuts due the Boeing 737 Max grounding, now in its fifth month.

Airlinesread more

Trump hits the Fed again, says 'small rate cut' is not enough...

President Trump lashed out at the Fed ahead of its July meeting, criticizing it for what he sees as overly restrictive interest rates.

US Economyread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Apple, UPS,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Investingread more

Violence is escalating in Hong Kong. Here are three possible...

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.

China Politicsread more

Elon Musk says Teslas will soon be able to stream Netflix and...

Musk said the video streaming feature could arrive as soon as August in a software update.

Technologyread more

Beyond Meat's chicken came first. It was a failure

Beyond Meat's frozen chicken strips were the product that brought the company to life, but ultimately it was its first major product failure. That tells the market something...

Evolveread more

The EU is reportedly stripping 5 countries of some market access...

The European Commission will remove some market access rights from five countries this week in a move that could affect the UK after Brexit, the Financial Times reported.

Europe Economyread more
US Economy

Trump hits the Fed again, says 'small rate cut' is not enough this week

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • "The E.U. and China will further lower interest rates and pump money into their systems," Trump tweeted.
  • "In the meantime, and with very low inflation, our Fed does nothing - and probably will do very little by comparison," he added. "Too bad!"
  • The president has taken to lambasting the U.S. central bank for what he sees as its efforts to rein in the American economy, including four rate hikes in 2018.
Donald Trump
Paul J. Richards | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Monday again lashed out at the Federal Reserve ahead of its July meeting, criticizing the central bank for what he characterized as overly restrictive interest rates and said a "small" rate cut would not be enough this week.

"The E.U. and China will further lower interest rates and pump money into their systems, making it much easier for their manufacturers to sell product," the president said on Twitter. "In the meantime, and with very low inflation, our Fed does nothing - and probably will do very little by comparison. Too bad!"

Trump decided not to intervene in U.S. currency markets after convening Cabinet officials and top economic advisors Tuesday, Larry Kudlow and others confirmed last week. The decision came despite the president's frequent attacks on both China and the European Union for what Trump sees as their attempts to devalue their currencies and boost domestic manufacturing.

Both Larry Kudlow, the president's top economic advisor, has long advocated for a strong dollar while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin opposes market intervention.

"We are competing with other ... countries that know how to play the game against the U.S. That's actually why the E.U. was formed....and for China, until now, the U.S. has been 'easy pickens,'" Trump added on Monday.

"The Fed has made all of the wrong moves. A small rate cut is not enough, but we will win anyway!" he tweeted.

The president has also taken to lambasting the U.S. central bank and its chairman, Jerome Powell, for what he sees as its efforts to rein in the American economy, including four interest rate hikes in 2018.

The Fed will reveal its latest decision on whether to adjust interest rates at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday; Powell will host a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET following the release on Wednesday. Despite above-trend economic growth and low unemployment, investors widely expect the central bank to ease lending rates for the first time since 2008 by 25 basis points.

Higher interest rates make it more expensive for businesses and individuals to borrow money, and can be used by the Fed to curb frothy economic activity and inflation.

Trump has in recent months targeted Powell for his apparent reluctance to reduce rates, saying last year that he's "not even a little bit happy with" his Fed nominee and thinks the central bank is "way off base" with its monetary policy.

"The problem I have is with the Fed. The Fed is going wild. I mean, I don't know what their problem is that they are raising interest rates and it's ridiculous," Trump said in October. "The problem [causing the market drop] in my opinion is Treasury and the Fed. The Fed is going loco and there's no reason for them to do it. I'm not happy about it."

As recently as December, Trump discussed firing Powell because of widespread losses in the stock market in the last three months of 2018.