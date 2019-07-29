Trump administration proposes rule requiring hospitals to publish the prices negotiated with insurers

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Beyond Meat stock dives after announcing secondary share...

Since its May initial public offering, the stock is up 775% and has drawn interest from short sellers.

Food & Beverageread more

Companies are ramping up debt-funded share buybacks

For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.

Marketsread more

Elizabeth Warren wants to dramatically rewrite rules on...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...

Politicsread more

If the Fed cuts rates, it could widen a growing rift within the...

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.

Market Insiderread more

Surescripts escalates battle with Amazon PillPack over...

Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.

Technologyread more

Trump proposes requiring hospitals to publish prices negotiated...

The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.

Health and Scienceread more

Wednesday debate promises sparks between Biden, Booker and Harris

Wednesday's Democratic primary debate could be a referendum on the civil rights records of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. With the black vote serving as a kingmaker...

Politicsread more

Uber cuts about 400 jobs from its marketing team

Uber is shrinking its marketing team as part of a restructuring that more closely combines marketing, communications and policy.

Technologyread more

KSM could help 9/11 families in Saudi lawsuit if death penalty...

KSM has been held for nearly 13 years at the U.S. military base in Guantanamo, Cuba, where he and four other accused al-Qaeda terrorists are charged with war crimes related to...

Politicsread more

Lyft stock drops on news that COO is leaving

McNeill came to Lyft from Tesla, where he served as president of global sales and services.

Technologyread more

These stocks are winners when the Fed decides to start cutting...

For investors looking to play the anticipated rate cut, here are the sectors that have done well in the past when the Federal Reserve embarked on easing cycles.

Marketsread more

Earnings calls painting an economic picture 'hampered by trade...

Wells Fargo's top stock strategist told clients that top US companies are warning investors about how the trade war is having on business.

Marketsread more
Health and Science

Trump administration proposes rule requiring hospitals to publish the prices negotiated with insurers

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices negotiated with insurers.
  • Hospitals could be fined up to $300 a day if they fail to make prices available online.
  • President Donald Trump has made lowering health-care costs one of his key priorities.
President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House en route West Virginia in Washington, July 24, 2019.
Mary F. Calvert | Reuters

The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers, or risk being fined.

The proposed rule, announced Monday, would apply to the roughly 6,000 hospitals that accept Medicare. Hospitals could be fined up to $300 a day if the standard and negotiated prices for services are not posted online. Hospitals that fail to comply could be fined up to $300 a day.

The public comment period will be open until the end of September. If finalized, the rule would take effect in January.

President Donald Trump has made lowering health-care costs one of his key priorities. Hospitals and insurers are sure to fight the proposed rule. These companies have already criticized Trump's executive order requiring hospitals and insurers to disclose negotiated rates for services, saying transparency could actually increase prices.

But the administration argues forcing companies to disclose the negotiated rates can empower patients. As part of the proposal, the administration would require hospitals to publish insurer-specific prices for at least 300 "shoppable services" consumers might consider for beforehand, such as X-rays or lab tests. 

The administration is also seeking comment on what other information would be useful to consumers, such as the median negotiated rates for various health services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said on a call with reporters. 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

VIDEO14:5814:58
How American health care got so expensive
Fixed Income Strategies