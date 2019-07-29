Skip Navigation
Bonds

Treasury yields move lower as traders look ahead to a Fed meeting

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday morning as traders wait to hear from the Federal Reserve later this week.

At around 3:52 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at 2.0633% while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 2.5812%.

Traders are bracing for a potential cut in interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. The U.S. Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and will announce its latest rate decision on Wednesday.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer travel to Shanghai, China to resume trade negotiations.

On the data front, Dallas Fed manufacturing figures for July will be released at around 10:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $72 billion in 13-week and 26-week bills.