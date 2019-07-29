Treasury yields move lower as traders look ahead to a Fed meeting

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday morning as traders wait to hear from the Federal Reserve later this week.

At around 3:52 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at 2.0633% while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 2.5812%.

Traders are bracing for a potential cut in interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. The U.S. Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and will announce its latest rate decision on Wednesday.