Watch: Trump signs 9/11 compensation bill for first responders

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump on Monday is set to sign into law a bill to replenish a fund for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks with billions of dollars over the next decade.
Trump will sign the bill, which passed the House and Senate with near-total bipartisan support, in a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House.
It is expected to provide more than $10 billion for the fund over the next decade, according to a recent estimate from the Congressional Budget Office. The money is meant to go toward the first responders and other victims of the 9/11 attacks, in which nearly 3,000 Americans were killed and thousands more injured.
Funding for the new bill is guaranteed through 2092, essentially providing for 9/11 first responders for life.
Jon Stewart, the comedian and former host of "The Daily Show," took to Congress last month alongside first responders in support of the bill.
His emotional testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, and his subsequent media blitz scolding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for not moving fast enough on reauthorization, generated a slew of media coverage for the bill.