These 7 high-paying work-from-home jobs all pay as much as $90,000 a year or more

Today, 80% of U.S. workers say they would turn down a job offer that doesn't provide flexible work options. Additionally, more than a third say they would prioritize flexible work arrangements over having a more prestigious role.

That's according to FlexJobs' 2019 Remote Work Statistics Report. But you don't have to trade in your substantial paycheck for greater flexibility. FlexJobs' sister site Remote.co used data from its platform to create a list of high-paying remote jobs that are available right now. Each of these jobs pay a minimum of $90,000 per year, according to the salary range listed in the job posting. They also provide employees with the flexibility to work from home if they choose.

Take a look below at what high-paying jobs you should consider applying to if you want the option to work remotely: