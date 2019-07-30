These 7 high-paying work-from-home jobs all pay as much as $90,000 a year or more

Today, 80% of U.S. workers say they would turn down a job offer that doesn't provide flexible work options. Additionally, more than a third say they would prioritize flexible work arrangements over having a more prestigious role.
That's according to FlexJobs' 2019 Remote Work Statistics Report. But you don't have to trade in your substantial paycheck for greater flexibility. FlexJobs' sister site Remote.co used data from its platform to create a list of high-paying remote jobs that are available right now. Each of these jobs pay a minimum of $90,000 per year, according to the salary range listed in the job posting. They also provide employees with the flexibility to work from home if they choose.
Take a look below at what high-paying jobs you should consider applying to if you want the option to work remotely:
Description: As a senior sitecore developer, you will be responsible for collaborating with development, project leads and stakeholders to execute fast-paced projects on a tight development schedule.
Salary: $95,000-$105,000
Description: As a growth product manager some of the duties you will be responsible for include developing a paid acquisition strategy, launching paid marketing campaigns, and defining KPIs for a company.
Salary: $95,000-$112,000
Description: As a director of development, you will be expected to oversee, coordinate, and execute a strategic development plan for a company.
Salary: $100,000-$120,000
Description: As a corporate controller some of your duties will include leading financial reporting and accounting processes such as monthly and annual closing, revenue recognition, reporting, budgeting and tax compliance.
Salary: $100,00-$150,000
Description: As a senior full stack developer, you should be comfortable working with product managers, designers, UX researchers, and other stakeholders.
Salary: $110,000-$140,000
Description: As a director of law and policy, some of your responsibilities may include managing legislative and policy work by creating policy solutions, making recommendations on policy positions, drafting legislation, and monitoring election policy.
Salary: $125,000-$150,000
Description: As a senior software engineer some of your duties may include developing new API and user interface features, as well as writing unit tests.
Salary: $130,000-$160,000
