Altria posts mixed quarterly results, says cigarette sales decline is acclerating

Altria on Tuesday reported mixed second-quarter results, with revenue beating Wall Street's expectations and adjusting earnings falling short, while the company warned the decline of cigarette sales is accelerating.

Altria sells Marlboro, the largest cigarette brand in the U.S. Shares of the company were flat in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.10, adjusted, vs. $1.11 expected

Revenue: $5.19 billion vs. $5.09 billion expected

Altria reported second-quarter net income of nearly $2 billion, or $1.07 per share, up from from $1.88 billion, or 99 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding special items, such as health litigation, costs associated with Altria's investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev and its stake in Cronos, Altria earned $1.10 per share. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $1.11 per share.

Sales rose 5.5% to $5.19 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $5.09 billion.

Altria bought 3.7 million of its shares in the quarter, completing a $2 billion buyback. The company said its board of directors authorized a new $1 billion buyback on Monday.

The company affirmed its full-year forecast of adjusted earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.27. But Altria now expects cigarette volumes in the U.S. to decline between 5% and 6% this year, which the company attributes to cigarette smokers switching to e-cigarettes.

Altria has now revised the estimate twice this year. The company initially forecast volumes to fall between 3.5% to 5%.

Looking ahead, Altria said it expects total domestic cigarette industry volumes to decline to 4% to 6% through 2023, up from the previously guided range of 4% to 5%.

Altria has spent the past year trying to diversify its portfolio as cigarette sales decline. Late last year, Altria invested $1.8 billion for a 45% stake in Canadian cannabis company Cronos and $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in e-cigarette giant Juul. Earlier this summer, Altria spent $372 million for oral nicotine pouch brand On.

Cigarette volumes were essentially flat in the quarter. Marlboro held its market share at about 43%, Altria said.

"We've maintained our focus on the adult tobacco consumer and believe that with our leading premium tobacco brands, U.S. commercialization rights to iQOS, investment in Juul and pending transaction for On, we are best positioned among tobacco peers to lead through a dynamic time in the U.S., " Altria CEO Howard Willard said in a statement.