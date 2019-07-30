China's ByteDance is developing a smartphone

Skip Navigation
Capital One data breach exposes tens of thousands of Social...

Capital One says a data breach exposed personal information of its customers, including Social Security details and bank account numbers.

Cybersecurityread more

If the Fed cuts rates, it could widen a growing rift within the...

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.

Market Insiderread more

BP second-quarter profits beat expectations despite lower oil...

Energy giant BP reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday, citing a solid upstream and downstream performance.

Earningsread more

Beyond Meat stock dives after announcing secondary share...

The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.

Food & Beverageread more

Huawei is crushing rivals like Apple in China's smartphone market

Huawei's smartphone shipments in China soared 31% in the second quarter even as the overall market slowed, according to research firm Canalys.

Technologyread more

Companies are ramping up debt-funded share buybacks

For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.

Marketsread more

Singapore's economy may grow just 1.5% this year, Moody's...

Singapore's economy is set to grow between 1.5% and 2% this year, according to Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist for Moody's Analytics.

Asia Economyread more

Elizabeth Warren wants to dramatically rewrite rules on...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...

Politicsread more

Hong Kong protesters disrupt train services, causing commuter...

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters blocked train services during the early morning rush hour on Tuesday, causing commuter chaos in the latest anti-government campaign to roil...

China Politicsread more

How a coffee shop business turned into Australia's...

In just three years, payments platform Airwallex has achieved much-coveted unicorn status, completing the company's transformation from a humble coffee shop.

Start-upsread more

Surescripts escalates battle with Amazon PillPack over...

Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.

Technologyread more

Trump proposes requiring hospitals to publish prices negotiated...

The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.

Health and Scienceread more
Tech

China's ByteDance is developing a smartphone

Key Points
  • Chinese social media firm ByteDance said on Monday it is developing a smartphone, following a deal it made with device maker Smartisan Technology.
  • The plans come as the tech firm expands into new sectors beyond video and news apps.
  • ByteDance has risen to become a leading player in tech, rivaling the likes of Baidu and Tencent in influence.
Bytedance CEO and founder poses for a photograph in Beijing, China.
Gilles Sabrie | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Chinese social media firm ByteDance said on Monday it is developing a smartphone, following a deal it made with device maker Smartisan Technology.

The plans come as the tech firm expands into new sectors beyond video and news apps.

In a statement, a ByteDance spokeswoman said a smartphone had been part of Smartisan's development plans before the deal it made with ByteDance.

"The product was a continuation of earlier Smartisan plans, aiming to satisfy the needs of the old Smartisan user base," the spokeswoman added.

On Monday a sub-division of Chinese financial news outlet Caijing reported that the phone had been in development for seven months. The effort is being led by Wu Dezhou, a former executive at Smartisan, the outlet added.

VIDEO6:5306:53
How TikTok took the world by storm
CNBC Reports

Earlier this year ByteDance acquired a set of patents from Smartisan. Some Smartisan employees also transferred to ByteDance, as part of what the latter company called a "normal flow of talent."

Smartisan is a niche player in China's smartphone sector and is best known for its flamboyant founder Luo Yonghao.

ByteDance has risen to become a leading player in tech, rivaling the likes of Baidu and Tencent in influence.

Douyin, the company's app for streaming short videos, has more than 300 million monthly users in China, ByteDance marketing manager Zhi Ying said in June. TikTok, Douyin's global-facing counterpart, has also grown popular in North America.

ByteDance has recently begun investing in sectors not directly related to social media. The company has hired several staff from London-based startup JukeDeck, which specializes in AI-generated music, Reuters reported in July.