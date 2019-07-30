China's ByteDance is developing a smartphone

Chinese social media firm ByteDance said on Monday it is developing a smartphone, following a deal it made with device maker Smartisan Technology.

The plans come as the tech firm expands into new sectors beyond video and news apps.

In a statement, a ByteDance spokeswoman said a smartphone had been part of Smartisan's development plans before the deal it made with ByteDance.

"The product was a continuation of earlier Smartisan plans, aiming to satisfy the needs of the old Smartisan user base," the spokeswoman added.

On Monday a sub-division of Chinese financial news outlet Caijing reported that the phone had been in development for seven months. The effort is being led by Wu Dezhou, a former executive at Smartisan, the outlet added.