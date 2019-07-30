China's ByteDance is developing a smartphone

Capital One says a data breach exposed personal information of its customers, including Social Security details and bank account numbers.Cybersecurityread more
Chinese social media firm ByteDance said on Monday it is developing a smartphone, following a deal it made with device maker Smartisan Technology.
The plans come as the tech firm expands into new sectors beyond video and news apps.
In a statement, a ByteDance spokeswoman said a smartphone had been part of Smartisan's development plans before the deal it made with ByteDance.
"The product was a continuation of earlier Smartisan plans, aiming to satisfy the needs of the old Smartisan user base," the spokeswoman added.
On Monday a sub-division of Chinese financial news outlet Caijing reported that the phone had been in development for seven months. The effort is being led by Wu Dezhou, a former executive at Smartisan, the outlet added.
Earlier this year ByteDance acquired a set of patents from Smartisan. Some Smartisan employees also transferred to ByteDance, as part of what the latter company called a "normal flow of talent."
Smartisan is a niche player in China's smartphone sector and is best known for its flamboyant founder Luo Yonghao.
ByteDance has risen to become a leading player in tech, rivaling the likes of Baidu and Tencent in influence.
Douyin, the company's app for streaming short videos, has more than 300 million monthly users in China, ByteDance marketing manager Zhi Ying said in June. TikTok, Douyin's global-facing counterpart, has also grown popular in North America.
ByteDance has recently begun investing in sectors not directly related to social media. The company has hired several staff from London-based startup JukeDeck, which specializes in AI-generated music, Reuters reported in July.