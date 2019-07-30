Cramer Remix: Levi's stock is flashing a buy signal

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Apple put an iPhone in everybody's pocket — now it's depending on...

The category is picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales and includes Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds, and Beats headphones.

Technologyread more

Warren and Sanders fend off attacks on Medicare for All in...

Progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren fended off attacks from moderate rivals over Medicare for All in the first night of the second Democratic debates on...

2020 Electionsread more

Samsung shares tumble after the company says its second-quarter...

Samsung Electronics says its operating profit came in at 6.6 trillion Korean won, which was slightly better than the company's guidance.

Technologyread more

Chinese factory activity contracted again in July, official data...

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for July came in at 49.7, according to data from the Chinese statistics bureau.

China Economyread more

Asia stocks trade lower as investors await Fed rate decision

Stocks in Asia traded lower Wednesday morning amid dampened expectations for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war. Meanwhile, investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's...

Asia Marketsread more

Thailand's currency keeps getting stronger and that's sparking...

The Thai baht has soared against the U.S. dollar this year, making it leaps ahead of other emerging currencies. But its strength is sparking concerns amid the country's...

Asia FXread more

Tim Cook says Apple's credit card is launching in August

The Apple Card will launch in August, Tim Cook said on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

Apple rises on earnings beat

Apple's services and wearables businesses are becoming increasingly critical for the company.

Technologyread more

Alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein set to return to...

Epstein, the former friend of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, is set to show at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

Politicsread more

By cutting deals with California,Colorado, automakers sidestep...

The Trump administration's plan to reduce federal fuel economy standards may have become largely irrelevant, critics said Tuesday, after Colorado became the second state in a...

Autosread more

Steel to suffer losses from rising carbon prices and climate...

Failure to reduce carbon emissions puts on average 14% of the companies' potential value at risk, according to a new analysis of corporate earnings profiles.

Industrialsread more

WeWork is in talks to acquire software start-up SpaceIQ ahead of...

As it gears up to try and convince Wall Street it's a tech company, WeWork is in talks to acquire software start-up SpaceIQ.

Technologyread more

Mad Money

Cramer Remix: Levi's stock is flashing a buy signal

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
VIDEO1:0301:03
Cramer Remix: Levi's stock is flashing a buy signal
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Shares of Levi Strauss have come down to a level that is worth pulling the trigger, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

As of the close, the stock is down more than 23% from its $24.50 peak in mid-April. Earlier this month, the "Mad Money" host argued that the jean maker's stock should not have climbed above its $22.22 opening trade price when it returned to public markets in March.

Levi finished the session under $19.

"Guys, now what can I tell you. At $18, you're getting a bargain," Cramer said.

The comments came after the host sat down with CEO Chip Bergh to get an update on the company.

Catch the discussion here

More tariffs on the way?

President Donald Trump listens to a question from the news media as he sits behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 26, 2019.
Leah Millis | Reuters

Cramer said that investors should be prepared for the United States to slap another round of tariffs on Chinese imports.

A tweet from President Donald Trump bashing the country earlier that day confused Wall Street, the host said, causing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to fall more than 23 points and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to tumble about 0.25%.

The market would have finished much lower during the session if it weren't for optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates on Wednesday, he said.

"If the trade war with China escalates again, we're going to need these rate cuts," Cramer said. "Taunting does not a trade policy make. But it sure does sound like we're about to get another round of tariffs."

Read more here

Wait for the next harvest

Jim Collins, CEO of Corteva Agriscience, a former division of DowDuPont, rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, June 3, 2019.
Brendon McDermid | Reuters

There is reason to be bullish about Corteva, but Cramer suggested that investors should wait for brighter days before investing in the agribusiness.

"I hope they will deliver a better-than-feared quarter when it reports on Thursday, but hope should never be part of the equation," the host said. "As much as I do like the company ... the sector is having a very rough time."

Go deeper here

Cramer's lightning round: The reason why Canopy's stock is dragging

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host answers stock questions in front of a live audience.

Tiffany & Co.: "I didn't like that last quarter ... I do think management is good, but it's not coming around so far. I also think the strong dollar is hurting them."

Canopy Growth: "No. ... I do like that one, it's the one I like. I like their new management. But understand: there's a scandal right now that's bringing that down, but ... I do want to buy it. I don't want to sell it."

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com