Cramer Remix: Levi's stock is flashing a buy signal

Shares of Levi Strauss have come down to a level that is worth pulling the trigger, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

As of the close, the stock is down more than 23% from its $24.50 peak in mid-April. Earlier this month, the "Mad Money" host argued that the jean maker's stock should not have climbed above its $22.22 opening trade price when it returned to public markets in March.

Levi finished the session under $19.

"Guys, now what can I tell you. At $18, you're getting a bargain," Cramer said.

The comments came after the host sat down with CEO Chip Bergh to get an update on the company.

