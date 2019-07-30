European stocks seen higher ahead of key Fed meeting

Skip Navigation
If the Fed cuts rates, it could widen a growing rift within the...

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.

BP second-quarter profits beat expectations despite lower oil...

Energy giant BP reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday, citing a solid upstream and downstream performance.

Capital One data breach exposes tens of thousands of Social...

Capital One says a data breach identified earlier this month exposed personal information of its customers, including social security details and bank account numbers.

Beyond Meat stock dives after announcing secondary share...

The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.

Companies are ramping up debt-funded share buybacks

For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.

Singapore's economy may grow just 1.5% this year, Moody's...

Singapore's economy is set to grow between 1.5% and 2% this year, according to Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist for Moody's Analytics.

Elizabeth Warren wants to dramatically rewrite rules on...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...

Hong Kong protesters disrupt train services, causing commuter...

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters blocked train services during the early morning rush hour on Tuesday, causing commuter chaos in the latest anti-government campaign to roil...

How a coffee shop business turned into Australia's...

In just three years, payments platform Airwallex has achieved much-coveted unicorn status, completing the company's transformation from a humble coffee shop.

Surescripts escalates battle with Amazon PillPack over...

Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.

Trump proposes requiring hospitals to publish prices negotiated...

The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.

Asia markets inch higher ahead of trade talks; Bank of Japan...

Stocks in Asia Pacific edged up in Tuesday afternoon trade as investors await developments from U.S.-China trade talks this week in Shanghai. The Bank of Japan opted to keep...

Europe Markets

European stocks seen higher ahead of key Fed meeting

  • The U.S. central bank is widely expected to lower borrowing costs this week by a quarter point for the first time since the height of the financial crisis.
  • Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese negotiators are set to resume face-to-face trade talks on Tuesday, though expectations of a significant breakthrough this week remain low.
  • Back in Europe, the pound hit a 28-month low on Monday as fears of the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal escalated.

European stocks are set to open higher on Tuesday as investors prepare for an expected interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The FTSE 100 is seen around 18 points higher at 7,725, the DAX is set to climb by around 29 points to 12,446 and the CAC 40 is expected to open around 13 points higher at 5,614.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to lower borrowing costs this week by a quarter point for the first time since the height of the financial crisis.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese negotiators are set to resume face-to-face trade talks on Tuesday, though expectations of a significant breakthrough this week remain low.

Stocks in Asia edged higher in Tuesday afternoon trade as investors await developments from the talks, while the Bank of Japan also opted to keep monetary policy steady.

Back in Europe, the pound hit a 28-month low on Monday as fears of the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal escalated. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the current divorce deal was dead and cautioned that unless the EU agreed to renegotiate, Britain would leave without a deal on October 31. The pound is currently trading around $1.2129.

London Stock Exchange Group shares hit all time highs on Monday following its $27 billion bid to buy financial data firm Refinitiv, while Just Eat shares soared ahead of a proposed merger with rival Takeaway.com.

Earnings are also in focus this week, with BP reporting earnings before the bell on Tuesday.

Bayer confirmed its outlook for 2019 but struck a slightly less optimistic tone. The German pharmaceutical giant reported earnings before tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before special items advancing by 25% to 2.9 billion euros. The company now faces 18,400 lawsuits in connection with its weed killer Roundup.

Lufthansa posted a drop in second-quarter earnings on rising fuel costs and price wars, with adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) falling to 754 million euros from 1 billion euros a year earlier.