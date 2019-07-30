What to watch today: The Fed meets, Capital One's massive data hack, and Beyond Meat sinks

Two months after U.S.-Chinese talks aimed at ending a tariff war broke down, both sides are trying to temper hopes for a breakthrough when negotiations resume today on an array of disputes that has grown to include tension over China's tech giant Huawei. (AP) * Trump rips China as trade negotiations set to begin, says 'no signs' of agricultural purchases (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar , June personal income and spending are released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The S&P/Case-Shiller report on May home prices is out at 9 a.m. ET. The National Association of Realtors' June pending home sales and the Conference Board's July consumer confidence index are both out at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning ahead of today's start of the Fed's two-day July policy meeting . Central bankers are expected to announce tomorrow their first interest rate cut in more than a decade. On Monday, the Dow logged its second straight day of gains, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both slipped from Friday's record closing highs. (CNBC) * Goldman raises year-end S&P 500 forecast, sees another double-digit gain in 2020 (CNBC)

Shares of Capital One (COF) were off about 5% in premarket trading, after the bank said a data breach, identified earlier this month, exposed personal information of 106 million credit card customers and applicants. The FBI arrested a suspect, Paige A. Thompson, who was charged with computer fraud and abuse. (CNBC)



Thompson, who formerly worked for Amazon Web Services, which hosted the breached Capital One database, was not shy about her beliefs. She's listed as the organizer of a Meetup group, described as a gathering for "anybody with an appreciation for distributed systems, programming, hacking, cracking." (NY Times)

Democratic presidential candidates are gathering in Detroit today and tomorrow for the second round of 2020 debates. Tonight's line-up includes Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar, as well as Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke. (AP)



* Warren wants to dramatically rewrite the rules on negotiating trade deals (CNBC)

* Why Democratic candidates are fighting for $5 donations (CNBC)

China's Huawei reported today a 23.2% year-over-year increase in revenue for the first six months of 2019 year despite facing political headwinds. Huawei is considered to be one of the leading names in the 5G race. The company is facing mounting fears that its technology could enable Chinese espionage. (CNBC)



Qualcomm (QCOM) and China's Tencent Holdings struck an agreement to collaborate on 5G and gaming devices. Qualcomm is the largest supplier of mobile phone chips for Android devices, while Tencent is China's largest mobile software maker. (Reuters)

Facebook (FB) reminded investors that while it expects to launch its Libra digital currency in 2020, a number of factors could keep that from happening. Facebook has seen a flurry of pushback on Libra from U.S. and international regulators and lawmakers. (CNBC)

The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined. The proposed rule would apply to the roughly 6,000 hospitals that accept Medicare. Hospitals could be fined up to $300 a day if the standard and negotiated prices for services are not posted online. (CNBC)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said the FTC is conducting an investigation into whether the company's contracting practices for its rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade violate antitrust laws. Rival Pfizer (PFE) has sued J&J over its practices involving Remicade, with J&J denying any wrongdoing. (Reuters)

Parents in suburban Chicago are giving up legal guardianship of their high school-aged children to relatives or friends to claim financial aid. That then allows the students to declare themselves financially independent to qualify for certain federal, state and university aid, ProPublica Illinois reported.

U.S. Soccer released a lengthy fact sheet, countering claims of pay inequality from the World Cup-winning women's national team, saying players on the women's team actually earned more from U.S. Soccer than their male counterparts over the past decade. (NY Times)