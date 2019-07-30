5 of the biggest data breaches ever

Home prices continue to gain, and while the gains still shrank in May nationally, some markets are seeing stronger price appreciation.Real Estateread more
Monday's news that a hacker had accessed the personal information of millions of Capital One credit card customers and card applicants probably didn't shock all that many people.
Data breaches sadly are becoming a common occurrence.
Even with 100 million Americans and 6 million Canadians possibly affected, this latest event doesn't even rank among the top 10 such breaches (measured by number of customer records affected.)
Here's a look at five of the largest data breaches on record to date:
Number of records affected: 3 billion; 500 million
Years: 2013; 2014
Reason: Hacking
Number of records affected: 885 million
Year: 2019
Reason: Poor security
Number of records affected: 540 million
Year: 2019
Reason: Poor security
Number of records affected: 500 million
Year: 2018
Reason: Hacking
Number of records affected: 412.2 million
Year: 2016
Reason: Poor security/hacking