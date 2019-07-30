Gap's newest ad campaign attempts to clarify its identity ahead of the Old Navy spinoff

The Gap and Old Navy stores located in Times Square, New York.

A 7-year-old blind pianist and 13-year-old electric guitar player, rocking out to "Sweet Child O' Mine" are the stars of Gap's newest ad campaign.

The videos, which rolled out last week on the Gap's social media channels, are also a step to focus Gap's identity — something the company has been aiming for after announcing in February it would spin off Old Navy into a separate, publicly traded company.

On an earnings conference call in May, CEO Art Peck had signaled this push.

"You'll also see Gap brand reinvest in marketing, kids and baby business with a strong back-to-school push later this year. This is especially important, given that market share is now up for grabs, and this is a clear opportunity for Gap brand given its strong equity in kids and baby," he said.

Children's clothing retailers like Gymboree have gone out of business, while others like Children's Place have closed stores, providing a possible opportunity to win market share.