Gavin Newsom opens $50 million donor network to Kamala Harris post 2020 endorsement

Gavin Newsom, center, smiles next to his wife Jennifer Newsom, left, and Senator Kamala Harris, during a rally in Burbank, California, last May.

Ever since California Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris, he's been actively reaching out to his influential donor network in an effort to give her 2020 campaign war chest a boost.

A political spokesman for Newsom, Dan Newman, confirmed Monday that the governor has been speaking with past contributors to encourage them to help finance her campaign for president.

Newsom has been ramping up his efforts to court wealthy donors, who are mainly from his and Harris' home state of California, since at least the start of the second quarter, according to a person familiar with the efforts. He endorsed Harris in February.

"Keep an eye on Newsom," the source with knowledge of the outreach explained on the condition of anonymity. "He's got the resources, connections and money to be a game changer for Harris."

Newsom's move could give Harris's campaign a needed lift. The senator has fallen behind in the fundraising game to the likes of Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The leader of the Democratic primary fundraising game in the second quarter was Buttigieg with a $24.8 million haul. He was followed by Biden who brought in $21.5 million, Warren with $19 million and Sanders with $18 million. Harris finished with a $12 million haul during that time span.

Newsom was prolific fundraiser when he ran for governor in 2018 and finished the election cycle raising $50 million, according to the nonprofit organization, National Institute on Money in State Politics.