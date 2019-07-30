Goldman Sachs ups S&P 500 forecast but cuts earnings outlook

Capital One says a data breach exposed personal information of its customers, including Social Security details and bank account numbers.Cybersecurityread more
It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
Energy giant BP reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday, citing a solid upstream and downstream performance.Earningsread more
The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.Food & Beverageread more
Huawei's smartphone shipments in China soared 31% in the second quarter even as the overall market slowed, according to research firm Canalys.Technologyread more
Goldman Sachs raised its 2019 year-end price target for the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index by 3% to 3,100 points on Tuesday.Marketsread more
All eyes are on the Federal Reserve this week, but this portfolio manager is looking at a different potential catalyst for the market rally.Trading Nationread more
Experts in the auto and tech industries say the challenges of perfecting self-driving vehicles will keep autonomous vehicles from taking off anytime soon, according to a J.D....Autosread more
For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.Marketsread more
Singapore's economy is set to grow between 1.5% and 2% this year, according to Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist for Moody's Analytics.Asia Economyread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...Politicsread more
Goldman Sachs raised its 2019 year-end price target for the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index by 3% to 3,100 points on Tuesday, but revised down its earnings estimates, citing weakness in economic activity and margin outlook.
In a research note, the Wall Street giant lowered its 2019 earnings-per-share (EPS) estimate for the index by $6. EPS is an important metric for traders which is used to gauge the value of a stock. At the start of the year, it predicted that 2019 EPS growth would likely equal between 3% and 6%, but now expects it will hit just 3% at the lower end of that range. "Economic growth has been below-trend, oil prices have been range-bound, and tariff uncertainty has not abated," the analysts, led by Chief U.S. Equity Strategist David Kostin, said.
But despite the earnings squeeze it's still positive on a further rise for stock markets. The new price target for the S&P 500 implies a 24% full-year gain for 2019. It also set a 2020 year-end price target of 3,400, a 10% rise from the 2019 target.
"The dovish Fed pivot has driven the equity market rally in 2019, and we expect low interest rates will continue to support above-average valuations going forward," the note said.
The overall forecast would see the U.S. stock market extend a decade-long bull run into another year, and breach the intra-day record posted last week. The S&P 500 closed at 3,020 points on Monday.
Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by a quarter-point on Wednesday, with some analysts pricing in a further cut before the end of the year. The Goldman analysts suggested several strategies for investors, including to "add selective exposure to cyclical equities such as transports" and to favor health-care providers and services over pharmaceuticals.