How a famous 'Hamilton' lyric propelled MediaLink's CEO to become the ultimate power broker

As one of America's key forces shaping the global entertainment industry, Michael Kassan is sought after worldwide by media moguls, Hollywood visionaries, technology pioneers, advertising holding company heads and Wall Street investors to help them solve their most complex business challenges. One of his guiding principles: Talk less. Listen more — a doctrine Kassan derived from the hit musical "Hamilton," he said. "God gives you two ears and one mouth, which means you're supposed to listen more than talk. And you know, at some point I can't have a conversation like this without referring to my obsession with all things Hamilton. It's kind of the advice Aaron Burr gave to Alexander Hamilton early on in the show and in the lyric 'Talk less. Smile more.' I would have edited that to say, 'Talk less. Listen more.' "But I understand the importance of smile more," continued Kassan, who admitted seeing the play six times. "You know, I don't agree with Aaron Burr's advice, which is 'Don't ever share your opinion; keep it to yourself and just smile.' I do think it's important to share your opinion, certainly in our business, but it's also critically important to listen." This principle, among the many others the MediaLink founder, chairman and CEO steadfastly lives by, has propelled Kassan to the top of the marketing sector, a trusted advisor dubbed as the industry's ultimate power broker.

In 2003 Kassan launched his strategic advisory firm, known for its high-profile relationships with Cannes Lions and CES. It evolved, he said, around an intersection that was forming between marketing, media, advertising, entertainment and technology. "Those words kind of roll off my tongue," he said in an interview with CNBC. "Because continually that's how I've described MediaLinks' position in the marketplace. ... And I think one would argue it's one of the most chaotic intersections that exist today. "We were fortunate to be able to bring some order to that chaos," he said. To explain this, Kassan uses the analogy of a meeting going south. "If a meeting's not necessarily going the way you'd like it to, or there's a fork in the road or a speed bump you hit, sometimes it's good to create some chaos over the right or left so that you can rethink and regroup and take the meeting where you want it to go," he said. "Find the chaos, and if you can see the opportunity and find solutions or answer the questions, there's a business opportunity there."

Keeping pace with the industry

Like most industries, the media and advertising business is constantly transforming to entice new customers. Today, he said, people don't want too many choices. He points to President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign as an example. "Think about our election three years ago, or two and a half years ago, as a skinny bundle," he said. "What Donald Trump identified was the three or four issues that everybody wanted. You can see where I'm going. The three or four channels that everybody's really watching were the five, not the 500. Focus on that and deliver your message directly to the consumer ... not through the traditional gatekeepers. Thank you Twitter."

