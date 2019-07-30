How to tell if you were affected by the Capital One breach

"This headline is not good one for Capital One," says RBC Capital Markets.Banksread more
Analysts say that low expectations Apple a lot of room to overachieve, even as the company is coming off of of two straight quarters of year-over-year revenue decline.Technologyread more
Home prices continue to gain, and while the gains were still shrinking in May on a national level, some markets are seeing stronger price appreciation yet again.Real Estateread more
Yale University economics professor Robert Shiller sees justification for a quarter-point interest rate hike.Trading Nationread more
Goldman Sachs raises its 2019 year-end price target for the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index by 3% to 3,100.Marketsread more
"We could cap that forever. And what we get is less innovation and still have growing health-care costs," argues Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks.Health and Scienceread more
Morgan Stanley downgraded Pfizer to equal-weight from overweight and slashed it price target to $40 per share from $48 per share.Investingread more
Beyond Meat said on Monday that existing investors will be selling 3 million shares in a secondary offering even though the IPO was less than three months ago.Technologyread more
Procter & Gamble swung to a loss in its fourth quarter after the company reported an $8 billion write down of its Gillette brand.Retailread more
Capital One offered guidelines on how to determine if information had been accessed as well as instructions on how to secure an account.Banksread more
Capital One on Monday disclosed that an outside hacker accessed personal information relating preexisting credit card customers or those who'd applied for a card.
The bank added that based on in-house analysis, the event affected about 100 million people in the United States and approximately 6 million in Canada. The FBI arrested suspect Paige Thompson, who was charged with computer fraud and abuse, according to court records.
You'll want to take note if this applies to you: Capital One said the largest category of jeopardized data was information on consumers and small businesses as of the time they applied for credit card products from 2005 through early 2019.
The data included personal information the company said it collects at the time it receives card applications, including names, addresses, zip codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and self-reported income.
Beyond that application data, the individual also gained access to credit card data including credit scores, limits, balances and payment history as well as fragments of transactions data from a total of 23 days during 2016, 2017 and 2018.
About 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were compromised.
The company offered guidelines on how to determine if information had been accessed as well as instructions on how to shore up account security.
For more information and updates on how to tell if you've been affected, customers can visit the Capital One website established for this breach, https://www.capitalone.com/facts2019.