It's time to submit your nomination for CNBC's 2019 Upstart 100

Nominations begin today for CNBC's next group of 100 fast-growing, early stage start-ups to watch.

Think your company will make the 2019 Upstart 100 list? Submit your nomination by clicking here. The deadline to submit the 2019 Upstart 100 Nominee Submission Form is Friday, August 16,, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Nominations for the CNBC Upstart 100 may be submitted by employees of the nominee company, investors in the nominee company or any of their communications representatives.

Companies must meet all of the following criteria to be eligible for the 2019 CNBC Upstart 100 list:

No older than 5 years (founded no earlier than Jan. 1, 2014).

Be Series B or earlier in its funding.

Raised no more than $50 million in funding, regardless of series.

Private and independently owned.

Additionally, the Upstart 100 is a one-time honor. Companies named to the 2017 and 2018 Upstart lists are not eligible for the 2019 Upstart 100. Any company that has been named to any CNBC Disruptor 50 list is also not eligible for the 2019 Upstart 100.