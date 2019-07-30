It's time to submit your nomination for CNBC's 2019 Upstart 100

Nominations begin today for CNBC's next group of 100 fast-growing, early stage start-ups to watch.
Think your company will make the 2019 Upstart 100 list? Submit your nomination by clicking here. The deadline to submit the 2019 Upstart 100 Nominee Submission Form is Friday, August 16,, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
Nominations for the CNBC Upstart 100 may be submitted by employees of the nominee company, investors in the nominee company or any of their communications representatives.
Companies must meet all of the following criteria to be eligible for the 2019 CNBC Upstart 100 list:
Additionally, the Upstart 100 is a one-time honor. Companies named to the 2017 and 2018 Upstart lists are not eligible for the 2019 Upstart 100. Any company that has been named to any CNBC Disruptor 50 list is also not eligible for the 2019 Upstart 100.
The 2018 Upstart 100 list included start-ups from nine different countries and 13 U.S. states and featured 19 female-founded start-ups. The list included companies trying to break through in a variety of industries, including health care, cybersecurity, consumer products and finance.
The 2018 list also illuminated some growing trends, like advancements in the use of robots in warehouses, factories and office buildings and the rise of specialty telemedicine and direct-to-consumer pharmacy services.
The list also served as a launchpad for a pair of Seattle-based start-ups. One, Textio, went on to become a 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 company. The other, Heptio, cashed out, selling to VMWare in December 2018 for $420 million, according to Pitchbook. Heptio went from founding to exit in less than three years.
We're looking for a new group of companies on a similar trajectory — growing fast and quickly, catching the public's attention while showcasing new trends in technology, health care, finance, retail, entertainment and much more.
List honorees will be notified in September, and the CNBC 2019 Upstart 100 List will be revealed to the public in October. For updates and to find out who makes the CNBC Upstart 100, go to or cnbc.com/upstart.
Submit your company today.