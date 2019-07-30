Jeffrey Epstein got court documents claiming he raped 15-year-old girl day before he was injured in jail cell

Charges against Jeffery Epstein were announced on July 8, 2019 in New York City. Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors.

A day before accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found mysteriously injured in his jail cell, the wealthy financier was served legal documents detailing a woman's claims that he raped her in his New York City mansion when she was just 15 years old.

The accuser, Jennifer Araoz, plans to sue Epstein next month for claims of sexual assault, battery and rape, which she alleges he started committing when she was a New York high school student in 2001, according to a court filing earlier this month.

But first, Araoz is asking a judge to order Epstein to submit to a deposition, where he can be asked by Araoz's lawyers the identity of a female "recruiter" who allegedly conspired with him to identify her "as a potential sexual abuse victim" and "facilitated the grooming" of Araoz.

"Upon identification of the recruiter, she will be added as a defendant to" Araoz's planned suit against Epstein, the filing says. "Further, the recruiter possesses critical evidence of [Araoz's] sexual assault claims."

Araoz's lawyers also are asking the judge to require that Epstein produce records showing who was employed by him from 2000 through 2003, and to turn over logs of "everyone who entered or exited his" Upper East Side townhouse during that same time frame.

A New York City sheriff's department official gave Epstein — a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — copies of that request and related documents on July 22 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to an affidavit filed Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Epstein, 66, has been held in that federal jail in lower Manhattan since early July, when he was arrested on child sex trafficking charges.

A day later, Epstein was found injured and semi-conscious on the floor of his cell, with marks on his neck. He then was was put on suicide watch.

Authorities do not know if he tried to commit suicide, staged a suicide attempt, or was assaulted by another inmate at that federal facility, where Epstein was being held in a special unit used to protect prisoners from others in general population.

Daniel Kaiser, a lawyer for the now 32-year-old Araoz, said, "Jennifer endured unspeakable abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and his enablers, who robbed her of a piece of her childhood."

"She brought this action to hold those responsible accountable and deliver a simple message: she's not afraid anymore," Kaiser said.

Epstein's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Araoz is not one of the women who federal prosecutors have claimed in their pending criminal case were sexually abused as underage girls by Epstein. She shared her allegations in an exclusive interview with NBC News published July 10, the same day she filed her petition in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to that court docket.

Her planned lawsuit is on hold until at least Aug. 14, the date on which a new law, the New York Child Victims Act, will go into effect.

That law will open a one-year window for victims of child sexual abuse of any age to file lawsuits for conduct that occurred beyond the current statute of limitations.