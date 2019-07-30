Doing this one thing almost guarantees you'll spend more money than you want to

It's not just kids who cave in to peer pressure. Parents, too, can be swayed by the "bargains" they see on social media.

You can go in with the best "I'm just looking" intentions, yet social media sites such as Pinterest and Instagram tend to normalize over-the-top spending for weddings and kids' birthday parties.

Financial advice website Credit Karma recently reached out to parents with a survey to learn more about their biggest struggles. The survey polled 1,000 U.S. parents over the age of 21 online. Most parents in the survey have kids under the age of 18.

What it revealed was that parents have intense feelings of FOMO, or the fear of missing out, admitting that social media and other outside pressures were driving them to go into debt, according to Maizie Simpson, data and news editor at Credit Karma.

More than half of the parents answering the survey, commissioned by Credit Karma and conducted by Qualtrics, said they'd spent money they didn't have on nonessential items or experiences for their kids. (The survey defines nonessential items as anything not necessary for survival.) To pay for these things, parents said they had to borrow money, turn to credit cards or take out loans.

"Another thing that really stood out is that a quarter of parents said seeing other parents do something on social media made them more likely to spend money on those things," Simpson said.

In other words, all the cool parents are doing it.

"We think of social media as something that inspires younger demographics to do things, but it has a similar impact on parents," Simpson said.

Reasons for overspending include fear of being judged by their friends or by other parents for not "keeping up with the Joneses." Some parents expressed concern that their kids would face judgment by their peers.