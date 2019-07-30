Morgan Stanley downgrades Pfizer, says Mylan sale this week revealed some bad news

Pfizer signage is displayed on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Tucked behind the mega-pharmaceutical deal between Pfizer and Mylan is weakness in Pfizer's earnings, according to Morgan Stanley.

The firm downgraded Pfizer to equal-weight from overweight and slashed it price target to $40 per share from $48 per share on Tuesday.

"Pfizer announced it is exiting its Upjohn business, but the real news was weaker underlying earnings" in the businesses that remain, Morgan Stanley's David Risinger said in a note to clients.