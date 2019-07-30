Multinational companies are getting clobbered by Trump's tariffs

While corporate earnings so far have been a bit better than feared, that's not been the case for companies that do the majority of their business overseas and are more susceptible to the ongoing tariff battle between the U.S. and China. Those firms thus far have seen a stunning 13.6% drop in profits, compared to the 3.2% growth seen for companies that generate more than 50% of their sales inside the U.S., according to FactSet. That picture has grown steadily worse — prior to the start of second-quarter earnings season, the multinational group was projected to see a 9.3% decline. Overall, S&P 500 companies are expected to see a 2.6% drop from the same period a year ago, FactSet estimates, using earnings already reported as well as projections for those yet to report. Through last week, 44% of the index's companies had reported earnings, with 77% beating Wall Street estimates.

However, the news has been mostly rough for multinationals, who are trying to cope with the tit-for-tat tariffs happening between the U.S. and China. The U.S. has slapped tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports and is threatening to levy duties against the remaining $300 billion or so of goods that come in. Delegations for both sides are meeting this week in Shanghai, though expectations are low for a major breakthrough. In addition to the toll taken on the bottom line, top-line sales are hurting as well. Revenue for companies that do more of their business abroad is down 2.4%, compared to a 6.4% gain for their more domestically focused counterparts. The results increase the probability that corporate America is in the midst of an earnings recession. The first quarter saw a decline of 0.3%, and early projections for Q3 see a 1.9% drop, according to FactSet estimates. Companies have been complaining about tariffs while reporting earnings. About one-third of all executives on conference calls have cited the issue as a potential headwind.

Market implications